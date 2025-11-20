Sando mayor awards four with keys to the city

San Fernando Mayor Robert Parris, third right, presents keys to the city to, from left, chutney soca artiste Imran "GI" Khan, world steelband record holder Joshua Regrello, former San Fernando West MP and businesswoman Dianne Seukeran, and sisters Beverly Guide-Williams and Lisa Guide-Tang How at City Hall Auditorium on November 18. - Yvonne Webb

HISTORY was made on November 18 when San Fernando mayor Robert Parris broke with tradition and presented four keys to the city—rather than the customary single annual honour – at the 37th Anniversary Civic Awards and Reception at City Hall Auditorium.

Parris said he felt compelled to depart from the one-key tradition because of the exceptional accomplishments of this year’s honourees.

Among the recipients was former San Fernando West MP Diane Seukeran, whose son, former attorney general and minister of local government Faris Al-Rawi, publicly disclosed that she is battling cancer. Described as a visionary whose influence reshaped the civic, cultural, and economic landscape of San Fernando, Seukeran expressed deep gratitude for the recognition, insisting it reflected the collective effort of many. She paid tribute to the late prime minister Patrick Manning who gave her the opportunity to become an elected representative, his widow Hazel Manning, her sister Radhica Saith, wife of the late Dr Lenny Saith, along with former journalist, labour minister and Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Harry Partap who were present in the audience.

Parris highlighted Seukeran as one of the city’s most impactful builders of “people, place, and purpose,” citing her leadership in revitalising community arts and scouting, and her advocacy for national projects including SAPA and the Chancery Lane Government Plaza. He noted her bold vision for San Fernando, her pioneering role as the first woman to lead the Energy Chamber, and her relentless advocacy for development in the South – describing her as “one of San Fernando’s most defining voices.”

Also receiving keys were sisters Beverly Guide-Williams and Lisa Guide-Tang How, third-generation stewards of the JE Guide Funeral Home and Crematorium, founded over 80 years ago by their grandfather John Corsbie and parents Jorsling and Enez Guide. Guide-Williams described the honour as an affirmation of trust and a testament to the resilience, passion, and commitment of both family and staff. She said it strengthened their resolve to serve with excellence while remaining deeply rooted in the city.

Cultural icon Imran “GI” Beharry, the first chutney soca artiste to be given this honour, after entertaining audiences for more than two decades and now serves on the National Carnival Commission board, accepted his key with humility. Calling the recognition “one of the greatest honours” he could imagine, he described San Fernando as home, heart, and heritage. GI noted that while many artists consider foreign validation the pinnacle of achievement, being recognised in TT where his journey began, means the most. He added that the award reminds him of his responsibility to uplift culture, youth, and communities, and to proudly represent the city wherever he goes.

The fourth key was awarded to young steelpan virtuoso Joshua Regrello, who continues to set global records following his 31-hour steelpan marathon in December 2024, which earned him a place in the Guinness World Records. Regrello’s musical journey has since taken him – and the national instrument – to global landmarks, including the Great Wall of China.

On receiving the key, he jokingly asked the mayor whether it meant he could now park anywhere without being towed. Regrello thanked the mayor and council for the honour and for unveiling a photograph of him earlier that day on the walls of the Harris Promenade amphitheatre. Reflecting on his childhood memories of the Promenade, he remarked, "At this young age, it is crazy to see my face on that Promenade that I would love to walk on, which my face now calls home."

He said the awards affirmed that San Fernando honours its own.

“I was born in San Fernando, raised in San Fernando, educated in San Fernando, set a world record in San Fernando. I am a product of you, and I am who I am because of you,” he told the audience.

Regrello also acknowledged several figures who shaped his journey, including retired music teacher Bernadette Roberts, the late Patrick Manning – whom he shares a birthday with and whom he said ensured he played the anthem on the pan at every function as well as attorney Kevin Ratiram, whose words at his graduation defined his understanding of success. He also recognised members of the media, including awardee Ivan Toolsie, for helping shape his path.

Additionally, legendary mas band leader Ivan Kalicharan received a commemorative plaque. A stand at Skinner Park will be named in honour of Kalicharan and his late wife Wendy, with a plaque to be placed alongside those dedicated to former culture minister Joan Yuille-Williams and former San Fernando mayor Ian Atherly. During the 2024 City Month celebrations, the netball court was named after Yuille-Williams and the cycling track after Atherly.