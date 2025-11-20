Roach recalled for Kiwi Tests, Alzarri, Shamar out injured

Veteran West Indies seamer Kemar Roach. - Photo courtesy CWI Media

VETERAN Barbados seamer Kemar Roach has been recalled to the West Indies setup for their three-match Test series away to New Zealand from December 1-21.

The 15-man squad was announced via a media release from Cricket West Indies (CWI) on November 20 and also features uncapped Jamaican speedster Ojay Shields, 29, as West Indies continue to battle without the injured pair of frontline fast bowlers Alzarri and Shamar Joseph. Shields has so far played 16 First Class matches, with 34 wickets to his name.

The release said the Josephs will be ruled out of competitive action for the rest of the year as they continue rehabilitation from injuries they suffered earlier this year. In their absence, the 37-year-old Roach is expected to be integral to the West Indies pace attack which also includes the Trinidadian pair of Anderson Phillip and Jayden Seales, as well as lanky Barbados pacer Johann Layne who made his Test debut on the tour to India last month. Roach, who has 284 wickets in 85 Tests, last played for the Windies away to Pakistan in January.

Also returning to the Windies setup is 32-year-old middle-order batsman Kavem Hodge, whose last Test also came away to Pakistan. The CWI release said Hodge's return is based on previous success against pace, while it also explained that left-arm spinner Khary Pierre has been excluded from the squad as spin bowling is not expected to have a major impact in the series.

The team's lone specialist spinner is vice-captain Jomel Warrican, while skipper Roston Chase also offers an option with his off-spin. The team also features players such as white-ball skipper Shai Hope, Justin Greaves and opening batsmen John Campbell and Tagenarine Chanderpaul. In the 2-0 Test series loss to India last month, both Campbell and Hope scored centuries in the second Test and will be keen to build on that showing in contrasting conditions.

CWI's director of cricket Miles Bascombe said the preparations for the tour were intently focused on ensuring the players are fully equipped for the testing conditions they are set to face away to the Kiwis.

"New Zealand has traditionally been one of the toughest places for any touring side, which is why strong emphasis has been placed on targeted preparation. The recent high-performance camp here in Antigua was designed to replicate, as closely as possible, the conditions we expect to face, particularly the pace-friendly surfaces," Bascombe said.

West Indies are currently engaged in the white-ball segment of their tour to New Zealand. They lost a five-match T20 series 3-1 and currently trail the One-day International series 2-0 heading into the final match on November 21.

The contingent from the Caribbean joined the rest of the squad in New Zealand on November 20, and Bascombe believes it will give the group the best chance to become acclimatised as they will also play a two-day warm-up match against a New Zealand XI in Christchurch from November 25-26.

The first Test will be played in Christchurch from December 1-5, with the second Test to be played from December 9-13 at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The third and final Test will be played at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, from December 17-21.

West Indies Test squad for New Zealand Tests:

Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Ojay Shields.

Technical staff:

Daren Sammy (coach), Floyd Reifer (assistant coach - batting), Ravi Rampaul (assistant coach - bowling), Rayon Griffith (assistant coach - fielding), Rawl Lewis (manager), Fitzbert Alleyne (massage therapist), Darc Browne (strength & conditioning coach), Denis Byam (physiotherapist), Krisnan Hurdle (mental skills/performance coach), Avenesh Seetaram (performance analyst), Jerome Foster (content and media officer).