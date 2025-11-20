Resounding success for Caribbean arts

THE EDITOR: I write as an patron and a lifelong supporter of the performing arts in TT to express my profound appreciation for the recent production by the Caribbean School of Dancing, Fantasy in Dance '25: The CoconutCracker, staged at Queen’s Hall on November 15 and 16. It was truly heart-warming to see the sheer dedication and talent on display, confirming the vibrancy of our local artistic community.

The fact that the Saturday night performance was completely sold out speaks volumes about the quality of the work and the hunger in our nation for high-calibre, locally-produced cultural events.

Watching the dancers, particularly the younger students in the opening piece, "Anansi and the Magic Shell," was a joy. It underscored the importance of arts training – not just for creating professional dancers, but for instilling discipline, self-confidence, and a deep sense of our Caribbean heritage in the next generation.

The CoconutCracker, with its inspired Caribbean adaptation of a classical ballet, proved that our cultural identity can be beautifully and creatively fused with international forms. Principal Bridgette Wilson and her entire team of choreographers, the live musicians, the UWI Arts Steel were excellent, and costumers deserve enormous praise for their vision to include moko jumbies in the dance; that was indeed a treat. So beautiful, the audience was in awe.

This presentation confirms the future of our arts. I urge the public and private sectors to continue supporting institutions like the Caribbean School of Dancing, ensuring that future Fantasy in Dance productions remain accessible to everyone, and that the programmes that nurture this talent can continue to thrive.

Thanks to every performer, teacher, and crew member for a spectacular night of culture and artistry. The UWI steel orchestra provided beautiful classical music.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail