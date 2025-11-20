Recovery in economic confidence stalls in Q3

The container terminal at the seaport in the Pacific city of Vladivostok, Russia, is seen on April 7, 2025. AP Photo -

The ACCA and IMA Global Economic Conditions Survey (GECS) revealed that confidence among global accountants declined slightly in the third quarter of 2025 following some recovery in the second quarter, and it remains stuck at a low level by historical standards.

The survey’s other key indicators also declined and suggest some caution regarding global economic prospects. The Global New Orders Index saw a second consecutive fall, placing it at its lowest level in the post-pandemic period, although it is not particularly depressed by historical standards. The Capital Expenditure Index is at its weakest since the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while the subdued Employment Index attests to sluggish job markets in a number of economies. Caution also seemed to be the order of the day among chief financial officers in our survey.

Jonathan Ashworth, chief economist, ACCA, said: "The global economy proved more resilient than expected in the first half of 2025, despite the major disruptions to international trade. However, all our key indicators declined by varying degrees in the third quarter. While the readings don’t necessarily indicate that a major slowdown is imminent, they nonetheless point to the risk of some slowing in global growth over the next few quarters."

Some important regions saw improvements in confidence. While North America enjoyed a strong rise – aided in part by another improvement in sentiment among US accountants – confidence in the region remains at a low level and the forward-looking New Orders Index experienced a large drop to reach its lowest point since the height of the pandemic in the second quarter of 2020.

Alain Mulder, senior director, Europe Operations & Global Special Projects at IMA said: "Uncertainty persists on the prospects for the US economy. The jobs market has slowed, but GDP growth was likely solid again in the third quarter. Overall, our indicators point to quite a challenging economic backdrop and suggest the risk is for some slowing in growth over coming months. But with monetary policy set to become less restrictive, stock markets at record highs, and strength in AI-related investment likely to continue, a major slowdown is not a central-case scenario."

Asia Pacific’s confidence rise may be attributed to the resilience of the global economy and some decline in tariff-related uncertainty. By contrast, confidence fell quite sharply in Western Europe, amid a large decline in the UK. Fears about large tax rises in the upcoming Budget are likely weighing on UK accountants’ sentiment.

Meanwhile, it is no surprise that economic pressures continue to dominate risk perceptions among accountants globally, closely followed by geopolitical uncertainty. Cybersecurity was also ranked highly, reflecting its systemic reach across sectors and regions, with the survey revealing cyber risk is no longer just a challenge for IT teams - it has become a governance and cultural issue.