Rain spoils Red Force Super50 opener

In this September 23, 2023 file photo, the covers are pulled over the pitch due to rain during the CG United Super5o Cup match between TT Red Force and Jamaica Scorpions, at the Queen's Park Oval, st Clair. - NEWSDAY FILE PHOTO

TWO of three opening round CG United Super50 Cup matches were rained off in north Trinidad on November 19.

The other contest, which bowled off at 2 pm at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, between Leeward Islands Hurricanes and Windward Islands Volcanoes, was still under way up to press time.

Across at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Grounds in St Augustine, Red Force and Barbados Royals were forced to settle for a no result because of rain. The match, carded to start at 9 am, was initially delayed until 2.17 pm owing to a wet outfield.

The game eventually bowled off as a 20-over contest, with the Bajans sent in to bat.

Openers Kyle Mayers (24 not out) and Leniko Boucher (21 not out) put on 48 without loss after 5.1 overs, before the rain came once more, rendering the game a no result.

At the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Guyana Harpy Eagles got off to a solid start and piled on 287/6 in 47 overs versus Jamaica Scorpions. Scoring for them were Kevlon Anderson (83), Raymond Perez (61), Matthew Nandu (54), Mavendra Dindial (26), Kemol Savory (25) and Ronaldo Alimohamed (25 not out).

However, heavy afternoon rain made no additional play possible, again, forcing a no result.

A Cricket West Indies update on these matches said, “All teams will receive two points in addition to the bonus points they may have gained.”

However, down south at the Tarouba facility, Leeward Islands’ opener Kofi James scored 103, Mikyle Louis 59 and Carlon Bowen-Tuckett 56 to see them all out for 324 from 47.3 overs.

Shadrack Descarte (3/43) was the pick of the bowlers with Darron Nedd (3/53) and Kenneth Dember (3/56) also bagging three scalps each.

Up to press time, Windwards Islands Volcanoes just took the field, chasing 325 for victory in the day-night affair.

Round two matches bowl off on November 21 with Red Force taking on Scorpions in Tarouba, Volcanoes up against Harpy Eagles in St Augustine and Royals facing Hurricanes at the Oval.