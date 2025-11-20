Quarry operator Guerra arrested under SoE regulations

Businessman Danny Guerra. -

BUSINESSMAN Danny Guerra was arrested on November 20, under state of emergency (SoE) provisions by the Special Investigations Unit.

Guerra and his son were previously charged with unlawful processing of aggregate without a licence from the Ministry of Energy and each granted $50,000 bail by a Justice of the Peace on October 11.

Guerra, the manager of D Guerra Ltd, also owns several companies under the D Guerra Group of Companies. He, his son Garvin Guerra, 28, of North Oropouche Road, and 16 others were detained following a major police operation on October 9.

The operation shut down an illegal quarry at Manuel Congo, Guanapo, and resulted in the seizure of a multi-million-dollar processing plant, trucks, and other heavy machinery.

On October 10, Guerra, his son, a supervisor at D Guerra Ltd, and Carmino Ltd company director Rolf Ferriera, 64, of Alyce Glen, Diego Martin, were taken to St Augustine Private Hospital under police guard for medical treatment after they reportedly fell ill during their detention.

