PSA agitated ahead of CPO meeting: Ten per cent or nothing

Minister of Labour Leroy Baptiste, centre, with PSA president Felisha Thomas, left, and another PSA member, outside the Parliament before the October 13 budget presentation. - File photo

Public Services Association (PSA) president Felisha Thomas has warned the Chief Personnel Office (CPO) that she will accept nothing less than ten per cent, ahead of a highly anticipated meeting on November 21.

In a Facebook live on November 18, Thomas expressed consternation that the meeting was called to discuss the economy and not to begin negotations.

On November 10, Thomas expressed her annoyance over what she claimed was a delay by the CPO to begin the negotiations.

According to a television report on November 11, CPO Commander Dr Daryl Dindial said he was overseas on official business and will return to TT next week. He added that negotiations should begin with the PSA some time in the last week of November.

Officials indicated an invitation was extended to the PSA to meet with the Finance Ministry's investment division on November 21.

Thomas confirmed the PSA was invited to talks, but was aghast that this meeting was for the union to be given a presentation on the state of the economy.

Thomas said the PSA was not interested in this.

"We do not need you to bring us around the table to give us any presentation on the state of the economy. We are mindful of the state of the economy."

She said, "We will be meeting to receive that (ten per cent wage) offer and nothing else."

Thomas added, "Ten per cent and nothing else."

She claimed what is happening is contrary to an instruction which Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo gave the CPO.

During his budget presentation in the House of Representatives on October 13, Tancoo said Persad-Bissessar instructed him to advise the CPO to submit a ten per cent wage increase offer to public servants.

He added the the cost of this offer to the government will be known after negotiations are completed.

On November 4, Tancoo gave the CPO the green light to begin negotiations.

Thomas claimed the CPO was acting as if wage negotiations were now beginning with the PSA.

She said those discussions began in April 2022 and the union received a presentation on the state of the economy at that time.

The PNM was in government at that time. The UNC was elected to office in the April 28 general election.

A ten per cent wage increase for public servants was one of the UNC's major campaign promises and was supported by the PSA, which was part of the UNC's "coalition of interests" during the election.

The union's former president Leroy Baptiste is now a government senator and Labour Minister.

Thomas, who appeared on the election platform, is now on the board of the North Central Regional Health Authority.

Thomas advised Dindial not to waste the PSA's time on November 21 with a presentation on the state of the economy

"All the data, all the statistics in relation to the state of the economy – that is public knowledge."

She accused the CPO about not being interested in the welfare of public officers.

"What is the problem that all of your have with ensuring that public officers are well taken care of?"

Thomas, who previously expressed optimism public servants would receive their increased salaries by Christmas, wondered if someone had a mandate to ensure this did not happen.

On November 11, Dindial indicated his office will communicate with the union to advise on the status of preparations for the negotiations.He said the CPO's office does not negotiate or disclose certain information in public regarding negotiations that have not started.

Dindial added that before any negotiations begin there has to be a firm understanding about TT's recent, current and projected macroeconomic profile. He said this is important to set the proper framework for any negotiation.

The proposed wage increase will cover the 2014-2016 and 2017-2019 collective bargaining periods.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar says the UNC remains committed to ensuring that public servants receive the ten per cent wage increase the party promised during its general election campaign.

She made the comment in a brief Whatsapp response on November 19 to concerns raised by Thomas.

"The government is committed to the ten per cent offer to the PSA," she said.

Asked whether the Christmas timeline for settlement and payout was realistic, Persad-Bissessar gave no further comment.

Manning: PSA leader should resign

Former minister in the ministry of finance Brian Manning said Thomas should resign as PSA president.

Manning, who is San Fernando East MP, said, "Not only has she compromised her presidency by accepting a position from the government on a state board but she misled her membership into believing they would receive their ten percent back pay before Christmas."

He said, "Anyone that has been paying attention would have known that was not possible."

Manning recalled during the deliberations of the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives on the budget in October, it was found no allocation had been set aside for the ten per cent wage increase. Tancoo indicated this was because wage negotiations had not yet started.

"Now she is attempting to blame the CPO for her own foolhardy actions. Who is Felisha trying to fool?"

In a Facebook post on November 19, former UNC senator and former UNC chief economist Taharqa Obika, who now supports the PNM, said the roles of Persad-Bissessar, Tancoo and Dindial in this matter were that of company executive or chairman, accountant and human resources department respectively.

"In that structure, the chairman must first give approval, then the accountant has to release the funds for human resources to process and pay the back pay"

Obika said Thomas' complaints against the CPO made no sense when these factors are brought into the equation involved in addressing the proposed ten per cent wage increase.

"So getting angry with the CPO for not receiving a ten per cent back pay is about as effective as arguing with the bartender (and not the promoter) because Machel can't sing at your fete."

Obika said, "That is why the new PSA leader’s attacks on the CPO over this issue feel misplaced.

He added, "It reminds me of the old story of a schoolyard fight – when a boy was afraid of confronting the big brother, he took his frustration out on the little brother instead."

In a post on its Facebook page on November 18, the CPO's office provided a detailed outline of its negotiations process with trade unions and associations. The process begins with the union/association writing a letter to the CPO.

The CPO then liaises with the finance minister and awaits further instructions. The next step is a presentation of the state of the economy to the union/association and the Personnel Department by the Finance Ministry.

The CPO sends an offer letter of the State's offer in response to the union/association's initial proposal.

Both parties sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) or collective agreement if the offer is accepted.

Should the offer not be accepted, a date is arranged for the parties to hold further discussions.

Both parties hold discussions until an agreement is reached. A collective agreement or MOA is then signed.

The CPO's office said, "From preparation to final agreement, every step is grounded in transparency, collaboration and a commitment to delivering sustainable outcomes for our workforce."