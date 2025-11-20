Promoters to meet Culture Ministry; Queen's Park ready to fill gap

Queen’s Park president Dr Nigel Camacho with calypsonian David Rudder. - File photo

The TT Promoters Association (TTPA) is expected to meet with the Ministry of Culture and Community Development on November 21 to discuss the recent ban on three major venues used for Carnival fetes and concerts.

TTPA president Robert Thompson told Newsday on November 19 that the meeting is part of ongoing discussions following the Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s announcement of a ban on fetes and concerts at government-managed sporting facilities such as the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

On November 18, Persad-Bissessar announced that the Hasely Crawford Stadium and Jean Pierre Complex were added to the ban list and could no longer host fetes and events except for a nine-day window during Carnival week.

In an effort to curb noise pollution, Persad-Bissessar placed strict restrictions on the time these events could be held, noting they must commence no sooner than 12 noon and end at 10 pm.

Carnival 2026 will be held on February 16 and 17.

Thompson said a membership meeting will be held on November 20 to gather the thoughts of the promoters.

A media release is expected to be shared with the public following the meeting.

A number of people, including promoter Randy Glasgow, have called for talks between the promoters and the Prime Minister. Glasgow even suggested his colleagues pay a bond which would be relinquished if noise pollution laws were broken.

Meanwhile, the management of other usual fete venues like the Queen's Park Oval (QP) said they are open to working with promoters.

The oval’s president Dr Nigel Camacho said the venue’s management has received some calls but declined to say there was an uptick in requests to rent the facilities for Carnival events.

In a phone interview on November 19, he said, “We have not seen it yet fully. There have been some calls and enquiries but, like all other venues, we try to adhere to the stipulations and requirements of the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and other bodies.”

The oval is situated in Woodbrook, just outside the heart of Port of Spain and, for this reason, it was often seen as an ideal location, Camacho said.

“We will accommodate requests within reason.

"I think it is very interesting that the Prime Minister spoke about the timelines of when the party should finish. I like the recommendation. It is not typical for the way the country has been for the last 20 years. Most people tend to like to go out at 10 pm.”

He said Queen’s Park was focused on developing areas inside the club that would be amenable to smaller events, in addition to hosting big concerts and events on the field.

Camacho said the venue has been an important one to TT for more than a century.

“Be it parties, concerts or other types of events, we are open to what the promoters want. We are willing to talk with, meet with and accommodate them (promoters) as necessary.

“We are ready to pick up the slack, if it is needed, in terms of addressing the need for venues.”

Camacho did not shy away from some of the challenges equally faced by the oval. It is situated in the Woodbrook neighbourhood, which is residential, and there were also parking issues, he said.

Yet, he saw its location and ability to negotiate parking in nearby facilities as positives.

Annually, there are a number of promoters who use the facility but the government’s announcement of an increase in alcohol led to a slight, downward trend in bookings, Camacho said.

“This announcement was only made last week and particularly the one on Hasely Crawford only last night. So I think it is going to take a few days for the promoters to reassess their position.

“But we have been getting calls and people are indeed interested in the Queen's Park.”

He said he believed there was a cost difference in the fees for private venues as opposed to the government-managed facilities.

“We try to stay marketing value at the Queen's Park. We try to find out what the other venues are being rented for and try to keep our pricing in a reasonable range and don’t out-price ourselves from the market.”

Camacho promised to work with the TTPA, ensure they understood what Queen's Park was about, what the facility offers, as a venue, and work in getting a price structure at market value.

However, he saw this recent development as an opportunity for balance between community well-being and the Carnival culture.

“There has been a lot said by various parties: some not so nice, some understanding. I think we need to strike a balance.

“Yes, we are a Carnival society. But, at the same point, we also need to respect the people who reside in these areas. I think this is a great opportunity for us to do that.”