PM: Government will ensure children’s rights are upheld, protected

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar greets students of the Signal Hill Government Primary School during a visit to Signal Hill Secondary School in Tobago on November 4. - Photo by Alva Viarruel

PRIME MINISTER Kamla Persad-Bissessar says she and her government are reaffirming their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the well-being, safety and development of every child, ensuring their rights are upheld and protected.

In a statement in commemoration of World Children's Day (WCD), which is celebrated on November 20, Persad-Bissessar said TT joins the global community in observing WCD, which this year focuses on the theme "My Day, My Rights."

"It is a timely and meaningful reminder that every child carries inherent dignity, deserves complete protection, and has the right to express their voice and shape their future," Persad-Bissessar said.

The statement quoted former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan, who once reflected: "There is no trust more sacred than the one the world holds with children."

"His words speak to our duty to build a society where every child feels valued, supported, and empowered to thrive," Persad-Bissessar said.

She highlighted several initiatives that her government has taken since winning the general election in April, aimed at strengthening "the landscape of children's rights and opportunities."

These include prioritising universal digital access through secure devices and child-safe platforms and implementing the free laptop for every child entering secondary school.

It also included expanding national school-safety frameworks and increasing paediatric mental-health services.

"In December, we aim to open the Couva Children's Hospital, a world-class institution dedicated to paediatric and adolescent care, which will be a significant step towards our vision for the future of children's healthcare in our nation," Persad-Bissessar said.

"These measures reflect our unwavering commitment to creating safe, supportive spaces where every child can learn, grow, and thrive."

She highlighted that the measures reinforce a strong national foundation, built on one enduring principle of her government that every child deserves a fair start in life and access to equal opportunity.

"On this World Children's Day, I call on the nation to truly hear the voices of our young people. Their honesty, creativity and courage reveal the Trinidad and Tobago we can become when our children stand at the heart of national development," Persad-Bissessar said.

"Let us move forward together with a renewed commitment to ensuring that 'My Day, My Rights' becomes a lived and lasting reality for every child. May their dreams guide our choices, and may our actions open every door of opportunity before them."