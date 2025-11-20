Paria stays in diver's workmen compensation claim

AN application by state-owned Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd to be removed from a workmen’s compensation claim filed by the widow of one of the divers killed in the 2022 Paria tragedy was dismissed by the High Court on November 18.

High Court Master Wrenerson Lochan ruled that a request by Land and Marine Contracting Services Ltd (LMCS) to add Paria as a party to the claim was proper. He held that serious issues remained to be tried between LMCS – the divers’ employer – and Paria, making Paria’s inclusion necessary. Lochan said he would next hear submissions on whether the proceedings should be stayed and whether LMCS’s insurer should be joined.

Lochan also ordered Paria to pay LMCS’s legal costs for the application, which arose out of the claim filed by Celisha Kurban, widow of diver Fyzal Kurban.

Kurban was one of five LMCS divers who died after being sucked into a 30-inch underwater pipeline during maintenance works at Paria’s Pointe-a-Pierre facility in February 2022. The others were Rishi Nagassar, Yusuf Henry and Kazim Ali Jr. Christopher Boodram survived.

Kurban’s estate is represented by attorneys Prakash Ramadhar, Saira Lakhan and Devi Ramnarine. Dinesh Rambally and Patrice Ayoung Chee appear for LMCS, while Stephen Singh and Kendra Mark Gordon represent Paria.

In its application, Paria argued that under its June 2021 contract with LMCS to repair and maintain the sealine riser at Berths 5 and 6, it never directed or controlled the divers’ daily work. Paria maintained that LMCS exercised “sole control” over its employees and the work environment. It also said the divers were performing tasks “in direct contravention” of Paria’s work-permit system on the day of the incident, leading to their being swept into the pipeline. Paria said LMCS was required to indemnify it against loss under the contract and that LMCS’s insurance policies with TRINRE Insurance Co Ltd provided Paria with indemnification against liability. According to Paria, the estate should have already received workmen’s compensation under the policies.

But LMCS managing director Kazim Ali, whose son Kazim Jr died in the tragedy, said LMCS executed its work plans under Paria’s overarching operational control, including a “stop work” authority that allowed any Paria employee to immediately halt the job. He said LMCS workers inside the hyperbaric chamber on February 25, 2022, were being monitored by Paria staff via live-feed video, enabling Paria to intervene at any time.

Ali said LMCS complied fully with Paria’s work-permit system and that the Delta-P event — a rapid, dangerous change in differential pressure — was caused by excessive removal of line content from the riser pipe, a process he said Paria “100 per cent” controlled. He said Paria personnel advised him at the time that the line content removal was “negligible,” a statement later contradicted when additional line content was discovered after part of the pipeline was removed.

Ali accused Paria of negligence, saying it failed to assign competent staff to monitor line-content removal, misdirected LMCS on the level of remaining line content, and did not communicate changes that created a latent Delta-P hazard. He said this deprived LMCS of the ability to reassess risks and resulted in a “subsea ambush” that caused the deaths. He also said Paria prevented LMCS and volunteer rescuers from initiating a rescue, asserting that the tragedy would have been preventable but for Paria’s actions.

Ali maintained that any indemnity should flow to LMCS, not Paria, given Paria’s alleged negligence. He acknowledged that LMCS held policies with TRINRE and said Kurban’s workmen’s compensation benefits have not yet been paid. LMCS’s claim against TRINRE came up for hearing on November 19, before Justice Joan Charles and has been adjourned to 2026.

Addressing related litigation, Ali said LMCS’s attorneys advised that similar indemnity issues are being contested in two other High Court matters — CV2024-03518, Christopher Boodram v Paria & LMCS, and CV2024-03519, Vanessa Kussie and another v Paria & LMCS. He said those cases involve different claimants but stem from the same incident and have more advanced pleadings. He suggested the court stay the indemnity issue in the workmen’s compensation claim until liability and indemnity questions are resolved in the other matters, arguing that Paria would not be prejudiced by such a stay, while LMCS could be significantly disadvantaged if the indemnity issue were removed prematurely. He denied that LMCS’s application constituted an abuse of process.