Molino: I gave my all for the badge

Trinidad and Tobago senior men's football team capatain Kevin Molino, front rown right, and teammates pose for a team photograph ahead of their final Concacaf Fifa World Cup qualifier, against Bermuda, on November 18, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, Port of Spain. - Angelo Marcelle

Trinidad and Tobago men's football team playmaker and captain Kevin Molino said his heart is full, having represented the men's national team for the last time on November 18 as TT drew 2-2 with Bermuda to bring an end to their Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

It's the second time in a 26-month span that the wily Molino has called time on his international career. However, at 35, and with no Fifa World Cup on the horizon for the men's team to feature in, it's unlikely to see the player fondly called "Nash" making a return to the setup. Having initially called time on his international career in September 2023, Molino returned to the national setup last October before featuring in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup and the World Cup qualifying campaign.

On November 13, in the team's penultimate match of the final qualifying round, Molino came off the bench to score an 85th-minute equaliser against Jamaica at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo. Back in Mucurapo five days later, Molino's teammates tried to give him a grand send-off but were ultimately held to a draw by the cellar-placed team in their group.

Though the campaign didn't finish on a high, Molino is honoured to have represented the team from 2010 to present, racking up over 70 appearances in the process and with 27 goals to show for it. After the clash with Bermuda, he and veteran goalie Marvin Phillip, 41, were honoured by TT Football Association (TTFA) president Kieron Edwards and Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts with special tokens as they both represented TT for the last time on the international stage.

"I want to take a moment and show immense love to everyone who's been part of this journey reppin' the red, white and black for the last 15-plus years," Molino said, via a social media post on November 19. "Playing for TT has been one of my greatest blessings – an honour and privilege that I will forever be proud of."

Phillip started between the sticks against Bermuda. And although he couldn't preserve a clean sheet in his final game, he made a fine double save in the second half to stop close-range efforts from Djair Parfitt and Ne-jai Tucker. Incidentally, both men scored as Bermuda opened up a surprise 2-1 lead, but that was no fault of Phillip. For Molino, he almost had his glory moment on the half-hour mark, but opposing goalie Milai Perott reacted brilliantly to stop a right-footed volley from the outgoing TT skipper after striker Nathaniel James floated in a cross after a left-side counter.

Molino has seen it all in TT colours, as his lengthy senior career was preceded by two appearances at youth World Cups. He thanked his teammates, coaches and the public at large for making his time on the field all the more memorable.

"To the coaches: thank you for trusting me, especially when I took on the number ten and leading with the armband," he said.

"To my teammates: the battles were tough – on the field, off the field – those moments will stay with me forever...and to the people of TT: your energy, passion and your support gave me energy every time I stepped into the Hasely Crawford Stadium. I gave my everything every time I stepped out there."

He said he appreciated every moment with the team: the highs; the lows and everything in between.

Still a key figure with a Defence Force team he helped to the TT Premier Football League title in the 2024/25 season, the former Major League Soccer standout said this chapter in his phase of his career is now over.

"As I close this chapter, I'm doing it with a full heart. The memories, the pride, the lessons – I will carry them with me always. Thank you for letting me represent you. I hope I did it with heart, respect and fire."