Military leader and scout

-

MUHAMMAD Hanieff Khan made a monumental contribution to Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean. He was born on August 11, 1917, at Esperance Village. Khan, of Punjabi stock, was the first child of Ahamed Phatay Khan and Basseran Bocas. Khan was educated at the Canaan Presbyterian School, Grant Memorial Presbyterian School, St Benedicts College and Naparima College.

When he was nine years old, Khan became a scout – in 1926. He enrolled in the Wolfcubs as a Cub Scout in the 5th Naparima Scout Group in San Fernando. He was nurtured there until his transfer to the 5th Trinidad Sea Scout Group in Port of Spain in 1935. It was here he advanced to become a “Rover Scout” and served as a qualified first aider with armed patrols to outlying stations during the Butler Riots in 1937. This was under the island scout commissioner, Maj Harry Dow, and Capt Landsay Grant.

In 1937, Khan became a soldier and served in the 2nd Battalion Reserve as a foundation member. During the Second World War (1939-1945), he was transferred to the South Caribbean Forces Royal Artillery where he served as a bombardier in the 1st Anti-Aircraft Battery. He was later transferred to the Royal Army Medical Corp where he served as a medic in charge of army camp hospitals. After his military service, he was a founding member of the TT Ex-Servicemen Union from 1945 to 1947.

His skill and competence led to his promotion in 1947 as rover leader in the crew and in 1954 as district rover leader in the Port of Spain district. In 1957, he was selected to represent TT at the Golden Jubilee Jamboree and Rover Moot in Warickshire, England.

He subsequently completed the Advanced Gilwell Wood Badge Part II Training Course for Rovers, at Gilwell Park, at the International Training Centre, England. Khan easily completed the next level and was awarded the Rover Wood Badge and Parchment. He created history in being the first sole holder of the Rover Wood Badge in TT. Undoubtedly, his qualification and experience in rovering resulted in him being appointed as assistant district commissioner – Rovers.

In 1977 he received an award for meritorious service to the association. Later, in 1989, he was awarded the Silver Ibis, Scouting’s highest award, for distinguished services. This icon was also a member of the British Red Cross Society, from 1945 to 1952, where he served as assistant commandant to Detachment 21. From 1952 to 1987, he humbly served in the St John’s Ambulance Brigade as divisional officer, corps superintendent and territorial staff officer. While still on the reserved list as staff officer of the Venerable Order of St John of Jerusalem, he received an award from Queen Elizabeth of England in 1975.

From 1953-1984, Khan served in numerous organisations including the Probation Officers Association (1953-1962) and the National Geographic Society (1972-1973). He was also the founder, social adviser and trustee of the St James Youth Movement (1957-1962), a founding member and assistant secretary of the Government Social Workers Association (1956-1959), public relations officer to the Royal Life Saving Association (1960-1966), and chairman and co-founder of the National Land Tenants and Rate Payers Association, St James branch (1981-1984).

Khan also made a vital contribution to the Muslim community as he was a founding member of the Islamic Missionary Guild of the Caribbean and South America, the PRO of the 1st Muslim Youth Corps, a member of the Central Muslim Youth Association (1957-1959), co-founder and executive member of the Brothers of the Islamic Academy, and Urdu interpreter for the Islamic Shipping Co of Pakistan. He also conducted many Muslim youth camps and leadership courses for youth and founded this country’s first Muslim scout group.

His outstanding government service, began in 1945, was when he was the laboratory technician in charge at the US Naval Operating Base, Chaguaramas. In 1946 he was transferred to the Government of TT Caribbean Medical Centre Hospital to serve as a medical technician.From 1949 he was a venereal disease investigator and interviewer. In 1971 he was awarded a fellowship by the Pan American Health Organization to study venereal disease contact tracing at the Center for Communicable Diseases, based in Georgia, USA. In 1976 he was promoted to senior venereal disease investigator and lecturer and eventually retired from government service in 1977.

Khan died in September of 2000 and was posthumously honoured with the Golden Poui Award for Exceptionally Distinguished Services to the Scout Movement.