McClaren quits as Reggae Boyz coach

Jamaica men's football team coach Steve McClaren speaks to the media on November 12, on the eve of his team's Fifa World Cup qualifier versus TT at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. Photo by Roneil Walcott -

KINGSTON, Jamaica: The former England manager Steve McClaren quit as Jamaica coach after his “Reggae Boyz” were held 0-0 by Curaçao and failed to directly qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The result meant Curaçao topped Group B in the Concacaf zone. By making the tournament for the first time in their history, they became the smallest nation by population to qualify.

They are joined by Concacaf sides Panama and Haiti, which also booked their spots.

Jamaica finished second in Group B but still can advance to the World Cup. The games on November 18 finalised the six teams that will take part in the intercontinental playoffs in Mexico in March. Two teams will qualify from those matches, which includes Iraq in Asia, Congo in Africa, Jamaica and Suriname from Concacaf, Bolivia from South America and New Caledonia from Oceania.

McClaren resigned just minutes after the match in Kingston, saying his decision was “in the best interests of the team.”

“Over the last 18 months I have given everything I have to this job,” he said. “Leading this team has been one of the greatest honours of my career.”

McClaren took over after he left Manchester United in the European summer of 2024, where he served as assistant to Erik ten Hag.

“After deep reflection and an honest assessment of where we are and where we need to go, I have decided to step down as head coach of the Jamaican national team,” McClaren said. “Sometimes the best thing a leader can do is to recognise when a fresh voice, new energy and a different perspective is required to move this team forward.”

The 64-year-old Englishman was also previously in charge of a number of clubs, including Nottingham Forest, Derby County, Newcastle, QPR, Wolfsburg and Twente Enschede. AP