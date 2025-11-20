Man, son in court for attempted murder

The Hall of Justice. - File photo

A 63-year-old man and his son, who allegedly beat and stabbed a man during an altercation last month in Borde Narve Village, Princes Town, faced a master in the High Court on November 20, jointly charged with attempted murder.

The accused men, Jameel Ali and his son Shameel Ali, 31, of Princes Town, faced Master Kimitria Gray in the South Criminal Court and were each granted surety bail in the sum of $70,000.

Attorney Arron Levi Daniel Smith, of Stigma Law Chambers, represented the father and son.

Smith told the court that the accused father received injuries in the alleged incident and sought medical care.

It is alleged that on October 4, they beat and stabbed a 47-year-old man from Borde Narve Village outside a bar.

It is alleged that the self-employed contractor was standing near his home when a car stopped alongside him. Two men got out the vehicle, and an argument ensued during which the alleged victim was beaten and stabbed.

As conditions of bail, the accused men must remain at least 200 metres from the virtual complainant and report to the Princes Town police station on Saturdays between 6 am and 6 pm.

The case was adjourned to September 9, 2026.