Malabar man gets $75k bail in 'bera' robbery case

The Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - File photo

A Malabar man has been granted $75,000 bail on allegations he robbed a woman at the Price Club supermarket in Chaguanas on November 14.

Nickail Julien, 35, of Mahogany Drive, Malabar, appeared before Master Rhea Libert on November 20, on a robbery with aggravation charge which alleges that he and two other people, robbed a woman of two gold beras (bracelets) and a gold chain, using violence. The jewellery was said to be worth $15,500. It is alleged the woman was robbed while packing groceries in her vehicle at the supermarket’s carpark.

Two men grabbed the jewellery and escaped in a black SUV. Prosecutors objected to bail based on 25 pending matters listed on Julien’s criminal record. However, his attorney Bhimal Maharajh argued that his client has consistently attended court for all matters, noting that no warrants were ever issued for his arrest.

Maharajh told the court that Julien was hired as a driver for a private job and had no knowledge of the alleged robbery. Libert transferred the case to the Chaguanas District Court and granted Julien $75,000 bail. Julien must report to the Malabar Police Station every Friday and is required to stay away from the alleged victim.

The matter is scheduled to be heard at the Chaguanas court on December 16.