Igniting potential: Why mentorship matters more than ever

The Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business Alumni Association launched its mentorship initiative on October 11. -

Cavelle Joseph-St Omer,

President HRMATT

Mentorship is not a relic of the past — it’s a lifeline for the future. In an era where career paths twist and turn and knowledge expires quickly, mentors provide clarity, confidence, and connection. This time-tested tradition, celebrated since ancient Greece, has proven its worth across industries and generations. Today, its value is amplified by the pace of change in the workplace and the growing need for guidance beyond textbooks and theory.

Far from being a one-way street, mentorship is a dynamic, reciprocal relationship. It fuels professional and personal growth for both mentee and mentor. Structured programmes consistently show measurable benefits: improved job performance, accelerated career advancement, and stronger leadership pipelines. They also bridge the gap between academia and industry, expand networks, and foster resilience in emerging professionals.

The power of mentorship

Why does mentorship matter so much now? Because the world of work is evolving faster than ever. Traditional career ladders have given way to winding paths, and the skills that matter today may be obsolete tomorrow. Mentorship offers something algorithms cannot — human insight, lived experience, and encouragement.

For mentees, it means career clarity, confidence, and access to networks that open doors. For mentors, it’s an opportunity to give back, share hard-earned wisdom, and leave a legacy. In short, mentorship is not charity — it’s strategy. It strengthens organisations, industries, and entire economies by developing human capital.

HRMATT’s youth mentorship programme

Recognising this need, the Human Resource Management Association of TT (HRMATT) launched its Youth Mentorship Programme on October 4. This initiative is designed to shape the next generation of Caribbean leaders by connecting experienced professionals with ambitious youth aged 16-35.

Why is this important? Because formal mentorship is often reserved for those already climbing the management ladder, leaving newcomers without crucial guidance. HRMATT’s programme fills that gap. Its inaugural six-month cycle began at the Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies and aims to:

• Match emerging talent with seasoned professionals.

• Build workplace readiness skills and career direction.

• Provide networking opportunities that matter.

• Enable mentors to share their experience and legacy.

The participant pool is diverse — students, recent graduates, and entry-level professionals from any industry. Mentors are experienced professionals with at least three years of expertise and a passion for youth development. For them, this is more than a programme; it’s a chance to shape the future workforce and strengthen the professional community.

Arthur Lok Jack Alumni mentorship programme

Just one week later, on October 11, the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business Alumni Association (ALJGSBAA) launched its own mentorship initiative. Unlike HRMATT’s open-call programme, this one is exclusive — a flagship benefit for current students and alumni. It pairs mentees with accomplished graduates, including C-Suite leaders, entrepreneurs, and senior professionals, creating a direct link between classroom theory and real-world practice.

The objectives are clear:

• Guide students through academic and professional challenges.

• Expand networks for all participants.

• Support the development of future Caribbean business leaders.

• Facilitate knowledge transfer across generations.

Past programmes, such as the 2019 cycle, featured sessions on setting SMART goals, managing expectations, and building mutually beneficial relationships. This year’s programme continues that tradition, offering mentees career insights and mentors the chance to strengthen their leadership journey.

Building synergy for the future

While these programmes operate independently, they share a common mission: developing human capital and fostering leadership capacity in the region. The overlap in leadership between HRMATT and ALJGSBAA reinforces this synergy. For example, I serve as president of both organisations, and Adesia Orie holds the role of assistant secretary in each. This alignment creates opportunities for collaboration — joint events, knowledge sharing, and expanded mentorship networks.

There were several partners who saw the need to participate in this forward-looking move and they have embraced the initiative with open arms. For this, we extend our greatest appreciation. Their support underscores the importance of mentorship as a national priority. But there’s room for more partners to join this movement.

A call to action

As we look to the year ahead, our vision is clear: expand our reach, deepen our impact, and ignite the potential of emerging talent across TT. To our current partners, thank you for believing in this mission. To those who have not yet joined us, the invitation is open. Whether as a mentor, sponsor, or corporate partner, your involvement can help unlock the full potential of our country’s future leaders.

Mentorship is more than guidance — it’s transformation. Together, we can build a vibrant, interconnected ecosystem that empowers individuals and strengthens our region. The time to act is now.