Flash flooding in Penal, corporation says mitigation works coming

A driver tries to get through flood water along Rock Road, Penal, on November 20. - Photo by Innis Francis

FLASH FLOODING hit some of the lowest-lying areas of the Penal/Debe municipality on November 20, stranding dozens of motorists. Having received an estimated 120 per cent increase in funding for fiscal 2026, the Penal Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) chairman says detailed mitigation works for the perennial issue are on the table for the upcoming dry season.

Speaking with Newsday at his municipal corporation's Debe office on November 20, Gowtam Maharaj said extensive watercourse clearing work initiated by the new administration earlier this year has been successful in averting major flooding incidents in the municipality affecting households, but admits much more needs to be done.

"There are a number of areas that have not been completed. There are some areas that there are bottlenecks; either encroachment; either fallen trees; either bridges that need addressing; or like I explained, let's say there is an old flood gate where the concrete structure is there. So in our second pass, we would be addressing those matters."

According to the ministry, street flooding was limited to the SS Erin Road in the vicinity of Batchyia Village, Patiram Trace, Clarke Road and Rock Road. All areas were passable to most vehicular traffic when Newsday visited shortly after lunch, though the deepest waters were along Rock Road.

Maharaj said there are detailed plans for remedial works across all ten municipal districts, which are expected to be passed at the statutory meeting of the council on November 27. It would then go to the ministry for final approval. He said the municipal corporation intends to closely collaborate with the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure and the South Oropouche River Basin project to alleviate the floods. He was especially encouraged by the reversal of a policy instituted by the previous administration, which he believes stymied the corporation's work.

"A procedure that meant only when the job is finished, then the Ministry (of Rural Development and Local Government) would be releasing the funds to the contractor and it really was a convoluted process. We have word now from the Minister of Rural Development and Local Government that procedure and that nightmare would no longer be. It would be as it always has been, where the regional corporation manages its work, manages its funds, manages its payment."

He said the procedure dissuaded contractors from engaging in work, and many who obliged still require payment.

An estimated 60 per cent of the PDRC's municipality lies within the Oropouche watershed, making it particularly flood-prone. The area was last inundated in June, again primarily street flash flooding, though some homes were affected. The last major flooding event was in September 2024, with many homes in Batchyia, Rock Road and environs affected.