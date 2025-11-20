Ex-Sando mayor Atherly brings back night cycling

Cycling action at the 2024 Southern Games, Skinner Park, San Fernando. - File photo

FORMER national cyclist Ian Atherly is bringing back night cycling at Skinner Park when the Ian Atherly cycling meet is held on the Ian Atherly cycling track on November 30.

The former Commonwealth cycling bronze medalist said that the annual Ian Atherly Day, which is held on September 7 was pushed back to November 30 to coincide with San Fernando City Week celebrations.

“My event, which will see a number of national cyclists participate, will serve as a catalyst for cycling in the south as we bring back nighttime cycling.

“Admission to the event is free of charge as we want to encourage as many people as we can in an effort to widen the cycling base.

“It starts at 4pm, so children can come and take in the action and still return home at a decent time to prepare for school the next day.”

Atherly won Commonwealth bronze at the games in 1974 becoming the first TT national to do so in the discipline.

The next time TT got a cycling medal at Commonwealth was 40 years later through Nicolas Paul who won gold in 2022.

Atherly also served as Mayor of San Fernando from 2003 to 2005.