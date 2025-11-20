CSO: Inflation down in October

Pumpkins on sale at the Central Market. File photo -

The Central Statistical Office has reported that the inflation rate for October 2025 which measures the percentage change in the all items index for the month of October 2025 over October 2024 stands at 0.4 per cent, a decrease from the previous period, September 2025/September 2024.

The CSO reported that the inflation rate for the comparative period – October 2024/October 2023 – was 0.2 per cent.

The all items index for October was 124.9, a decrease of 0.4 per cent compared to the all items index for September 2025.

The index for food and non-alcoholic beverages went down from 152.4 in September to 152.2 in October, a decrease of 0.1 per cent.

Reduction in prices of Irish potatoes, pumpkin, pimentos, hot peppers, table margarine, eddoes, onions, tomatoes, ochroes and fresh stake contributed to the reduction in the index, while an increase in the prices of cucumber, chive, frozen whole chickens, mixed fresh seasoning, fresh whole chickens, bodi, mayonnaise, full-cream powdered milk, celery and fresh king fish offset the reduction in prices in the other goods.

The CSO said a further review of the data for October 2025 compared reflected decreases for clothing and footwear, of 0.1 per cent, home ownership by 0.1 per cent, transport, two per cent and recreation and culture by 1.9 per cent.

However there were increases in the prices of tobacco by 0.3 per cent, household equipment and routine house maintenance by 0.2 per cent, hotels cafés and restaurants by 0.6 per cent and miscellaneous goods and services by 0.4 per cent.