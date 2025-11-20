CoP: TTPS helping shape next generation of men

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro. - File photo

AS the world celebrated International Men’s Day on November 20, Commissioner of Police (CoP) Allister Guevarro says the TTPS is doing its part to shape the next generation of men in Trinidad and Tobago.

In a voice message shared to the TTPS’ Facebook page in recognition of the celebration, Guevarro noted International Men’s Day was founded by Trinidadian academic Dr Jerome Teelucksingh.

“It is a reminder that our nation has always been at the forefront of shaping global conversations about leadership, discipline and service.”

Guevarro said TT has a long history of producing men who have impacted the academic, cultural and sporting landscapes on global level.

“From Dr. Eric Williams, who was labelled as the father of the nation, to Sir Ellis Clark, who gave us our constitution, and, ANR Robinson whose idea of the International Criminal Court changed the world.

“We also celebrate icons like Hasely Crawford, Brian Lara, Dwight Yorke and Ato Boldon, who showed the world our discipline and excellence.

“And let us not forget our numerous cultural ambassadors and even Nobel laureate VS Naipaul, who carried our voice across continents.”

The CoP added International Men's Day is “more than just a celebration” within the TTPS.

“It is a call to action. Our officers embody the values of discipline, respect and service.”

He added the TTPS’s motto – to protect and serve with pride – gives young men a structured belonging, a positive identity and a pathway, away from crime and towards contribution.

“This is how TTPS honours International Men's Day by shaping the next generation of men who will serve their families, their communities and their nation with integrity.”

He called on citizens to remember that the birth of the movement began in TT.

“Let us recommit ourselves to producing men of discipline, men of service, men of faith.

He added, “Let us ensure that every young man in this country knows that greatness is not only possible, it is expected.”