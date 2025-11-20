CoP: Delay in TTPS promotions hurting Trinidad and Tobago

Officers leave Police Administration Building on the corner of Edward and Sackville Street, Port of Spain, on November 19. - Faith Ayoung

PROMOTIONS in the first and second divisions of the police service (TTPS) remain in limbo as the appellate courts determine two separate appeals involving senior and junior officers.

On November 18, Justices of Appeal Prakash Moosai, Mira Dean-Armorer and Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell reserved the court’s decision in an appeal against a High Court’s ruling in 2024 that the TTPS unlawfully used a departmental order in the promotion assessments for at least 30 constables and unreasonably delayed interviews for advancement to corporal.

A separate appeal, affecting inspectors seeking promotion to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), has been adjourned.

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro acknowledged the effect the stalled promotion processes had on the police service in a voice note to the media on November 19.

“The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service continues to face significant challenges arising from promotion-related matters currently before the courts.

“These matters, which predate my assumption to office, have unfortunately resulted in a number of experienced officers reaching the mandatory retirement age without being afforded the opportunity to contribute further to the service.”

Guevarro said the situation has resulted in the loss of “hundreds of years of combined investigative, intelligence, tactical, operational, administrative, and even tactical expertise.”

He added, “It represents millions of dollars in investment in succession planning that, regrettably, cannot now be fully realised.”

Guevarro expressed empathy for those officers directly affected and citizens of TT.

“The nation is deprived of the full benefit of these officers' service at a time when their skills and experience are needed most.”

However, he assured that the police service remained “committed to transparency, accountability, and the pursuit of justice.

“While we await the resolution of these matters, we will continue to adapt our strategies to safeguard public trust and ensure that the service remains resilient in fulfilling its mandate to protect and serve with pride.”

In October 2024, Justice Westmin James held that the Promotion Advisory Board improperly applied criteria outside the Police Service Regulations and failed, for more than a decade, to consider the 30 constables for promotion interviews.

The judge held that the officers had a legitimate expectation of being assessed under the rules in force when they first qualified, and that the TTPS’s attempt to apply new criteria retroactively was illegal, irrational, and procedurally improper.

James said the 14-year delay clearly violated the Police Service Act, which requires the Promotion Advisory Board to sit every three months.

“A 14-year delay in calling the claimants for their final interviews is clearly unreasonable and unjustifiable.

“The defendant has provided no valid reason for failing to conduct these interviews over such an extended period. The defendant's argument that the costs and the number of constables involved contributed to the delay is inadequate.

“As more time passes, additional constables will qualify, exacerbating both the costs and the number of individuals affected. This prolonged delay only worsens the situation, with more officers becoming eligible and a growing number facing prejudice due to the stalled promotion process.”

Although the court condemned the process, Justice James declined to overturn promotions already granted to other officers, citing the “confusion and inequity” such a move would create within the service. Many promoted officers have since acted in higher positions or advanced further in rank. He also noted that many of the claimants had also been interviewed and promoted, so there would be no practical benefit to ordering them to undergo the interview process.

Instead, the judge had ordered the Promotion Advisory Board to create a revised Order of Merit List, using only lawful criteria and excluding officers already promoted, which would determine future vacancies. The court had also ordered damages for the claimants who were not promoted but would have been had the TTPS followed the proper criteria.

In his ruling, James had found that Departmental Order 93 illegally incorporated “years of service” into performance appraisals, contrary to Regulation 71, which restricted appraisals to the preceding 12 months. The judge also concluded that the TTPS’s late publication of amendments to the order had denied officers proper notice and fairness. Despite arguments from the TTPS that the matter was academic, the court had determined that the promotion board had reinstated the disputed criteria during the 2023 corporal promotion cycle, keeping the issue alive.

The other appeal involving inspectors challenges the February decision of Justice Frank Seepersad in a lawsuit brought by then-inspector Mark Hernandez, now an ASP, challenging the promotion process for assistant superintendents of police. Seepersad scrapped the entire promotion process.