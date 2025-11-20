Cabinet amends import restriction on vehicles to 8 years

Vehicles drive along Wrightson Road, Port- of-Spain. - File photo

THE government has approved the increase in the permissible age of importation of foreign-used private cars, SUVs, sedans and station wagons powered by gas, diesel or CNG, from three years from the date of manufacture, to eight years.

It has also increased the permissible age of light commercial vehicles, pickups and panel vans using diesel engines, from seven years and under, to ten years and under from the date of manufacture.

The announcement was made at the post-Cabinet media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre in Port of Spain on November 20.

Minister of Transport and Public Aviation Eli Zakour also announced the Cabinet approval to establish a regulatory framework for the registration and management of classic, antique and vintage vehicles in TT.

“Currently there is no legal framework in TT for the recognition, registration and regulated use of classic, antique and vintage vehicles. This has restricted the lawful use of such vehicles and limited economic potential,” he said.

Zakour said the Ministry of Transport, guided by international best practices, proposed the establishment of a ministry-led policy and legislative framework to regulate the sector, beginning with a formal classification and registry system.

Asked whether the extension of the age of vehicles would lead to higher traffic congestion on the road, Zakour said buying a car was a “personal choice.”

“If someone wants to buy a vehicle they can buy one; if they wish to use public transport they can as well.

“By extending the age of vehicles, more people would have the opportunity to afford a vehicle.”

Zakour said the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure is working on enhancing the road network and his ministry is currently working on public transport, noting that he inherited the PTSC in “a very bad position.”

“I have said it in a post-Cabinet (before). When I entered office, 71 routes had been discontinued. There are only about 100 buses versus a need for about 300 buses. We are working tirelessly to improve the state of public transport in TT."

Zakour also announced plans to launch a park and ride survey, where the government proposes a park-and-ride system from Arima, Chaguanas, Couva, San Fernando, to Port of Spain, where people can park vehicles at safe locations and take a bus or maxi to Port of Spain. He said he would make an official announcement through a media release on November 21.