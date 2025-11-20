Brazen maxi robbery leaves commuters uneasy ahead of Xmas

People board a maxi to leave Port of Spain for Arima at City Gate, Port of Spain, on November 20. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE brazen robbery aboard a maxi taxi operating along the Priority Bus Route (PBR) in Arouca on November 19 has left passengers and drivers on edge, with many calling for more police presence and urging travellers to be more vigilant.

According to reports, around 4.45 pm, five men, one armed with a knife, stormed the maxi as it stopped to let out a female passenger, dressed in full Muslim attire with only her eyes visible, near Bon Air West.

As the woman went to the front of the maxi to pay the fare, five men rushed into the maxi, with one of them brandishing a knife and demanding money.

The suspects stole $300 in cash from the driver, before turning their attention to the frightened passengers.

Dash cam footage showed one female passenger fighting with one of the bandits who had grabbed her purse. She appealed to him to let her get her ID card, but he ignored her cries.

The incident left several passengers screaming and crying after the incident.

One person bawled, "Meh ID card, meh phone, everything."

Cellphones and a quantity of cash were stolen, though the exact value is still being determined.

After the robbery, the bandits fled in a northerly direction into Bon Air West.

On November 20, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rishi Singh spoke briefly on the incident, confirming that police are actively investigating the matter but added he could not say whether anyone had been arrested in connection with the incident.

“We are working diligently to resolve this, but at this time, I cannot confirm reports circulating on social media regarding a man being held.”

He also urged maxi-taxi drivers to consider installing dash cams in their vehicles, citing the potential for such footage to assist in investigations.

“Dash cams provide an opportunity to capture evidence that can help us identify criminals and deter future crimes.”

Singh also encouraged drivers to trust their instincts.

“When you have doubts about picking up a passenger, sometimes you should follow that intuition and don’t engage with persons who you feel… will compromise you.”

Singh also acknowledged the public’s concern over the incident and assured that police presence is being increased.

“I have mandated the stations that have proximity to the PBR to treat with the issue of greater activities like routine stops and searches that will perhaps deter persons from engaging in that type of activity.”

Maxi taxi drivers and passengers at City Gate on November 20, shared their concerns about the dangers on the route and the impact of such crimes. One driver, who had previously been robbed, emphasised the need to keep working despite the risks.

“You can't stop these things from happening. I have to make a living.

“The driver who was robbed is back out working today. So who is me?”

Several passengers expressed unease, particularly as the holiday season approaches.

“I’m worried, especially coming closer to Christmas,” said one female passenger.

“People are always looking for an opportunity. We just need to be more cautious. Travel with less cash, and don’t be on your phone as much. It’s about being mindful and securing your belongings.”

Another female passenger, who had experienced a robbery before, described the trauma of such incidents.

“It's scary, and it’s not something I want to relive.

“Especially for women, we need to be more aware of our surroundings. And I do think there needs to be more police presence on the route."

A male passenger voiced similar concerns, adding that he takes precautions when travelling.

“I secure my important things and just have basic things in my wallet.”

Another man said, “I don’t carry a lot of money with me, and if the bandits come I’m giving them what I have.

“I have my family to get home to and I don’t want to get killed.”

He called on drivers, though, to be more cautious about who they pick up.

“Drivers need to be more vigilant. They need to be careful when they are stopping and look out for these dubious looking characters who might be waiting.”

Maxi-taxi drivers also discussed the need for increased security.

“There’s not much we can do, but we need more police on the PBR.

“They’re always harassing the drivers, but when it comes to stopping crime, it's not enough. We just have to keep working and hope for the best.”

While some passengers felt that police presence on the PBR is visible, they agreed that more officers are needed to ensure safety.

“They’re at the main stops, but I think more police would make a difference.”

He noted, though, commuters have a role to play in preventing crime and minimising the number of robberies.

"It’s about all of us being more aware and securing our items. And even before you board the maxi, if you see something or someone (suspicious) say something!”