bpTT completes Cypre project, ready to 'unlock TT's energy future'

-

BP Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT) has safely completed the Cypre seven-well drilling programme after the delivery of first gas in April 2025.

The announcement came on November 20 via a media release from bpTT, which Dr Roodal Moonilal, the Minister of Energy and Energy Affairs, also shared.

The Cypre development comprises seven wells tied back to bpTT's existing Juniper platform.

The statement highlighted that four wells were drilled and completed at the end of 2024, with the first gas delivered in April this year.

"The project team has now drilled, completed and commissioned the remaining three wells," the statement said.

"At peak, Cypre is projected to deliver about 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (about 250 million standard cubic feet of gas a day). Cypre is bpTT's third subsea development."

The statement quoted David Campbell, bpTT president, as saying the completion of these wells and the gas delivered mark a safe and successful delivery for bpTT.

"This achievement underscores our commitment to maximising production from the Columbus Basin and reflects a significant investment and bpTT's continued dedication to the country's energy sector," Campbell said.

"This is the latest achievement in a year of strong delivery for bpTT, including the bp-operated Frangipani gas discovery and working with our joint venture partner, EOG, to deliver first gas from the Mento major project."

He added that bpTT looks forward to continuing to collaborate with the government and other stakeholders "to unlock TT's energy future."

The Cypre gas field is about 78 kilometres off the southeast coast of Trinidad, within the East Mayaro Block, at a water depth of about 80 metres.

Cypre is 100 per cent owned by bpTT, which is owned by bp (70 per cent) and Repsol (30 per cent).

Former Energy Minister Stuart Young, SC, on his Facebook page, congratulated bpTT on the latest phase of Cypre being completed safely.

"This augurs well for TT’s gas production, replacing some of the ongoing natural gas decline taking place," he said.

"As can be seen from the independent timeline, this was negotiated and a final investment decision taken between 2017-2023. We negotiated this project with bp, and thankfully, we were able to ensure it with first gas production starting on April 3, 2025."

The post was accompanied by several photos showing Young interacting with energy officials aboard the Seven Seas vessel.

"It was a proud day when we visited the ships that came to lay the pipelines for Cypre in November 2024," Young said.