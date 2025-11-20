Back-to-back: Malabar Youngstars retain EFA crown via penalty shootout

Malabar Youngstars FC’s Kendell Boneo (L) and Wallerfield FC’s Raymi Butler clash for the ball during the Eastern Football Association tournament match, at the Arima Velodrome, Vinale Street, Arima on November 2, - Faith Ayoung

They say when it’s nice, you do it twice, and the players from Malabar Youngstars were definitely jumping with delight on November 16 when they defeated Athletic United 5-4 via a penalty shootout at the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation grounds to retain the Eastern Football Association (EFA) title.

It was a nervy night of football as the teams went in search of the $15,000 first-place prize in the EFA finale. Ultimately, after the two teams battled for 120 goalless minutes through regulation and extra-time, it came down to the lottery of the shootout and Malabar custodian Denzel Riley turned out to be the star as he made two saves – including the match-winning save to deny Stefan Auguste to see his team win via sudden-death kicks.

Both teams started the shootout smartly, as Shandon Llanos scored for Malabar, with veteran skipper Cyrano Glen responding with a conversion for Athletic. Both teams scored their first three kicks, with Malabar staying perfect on their next kick as they moved ahead 4-3. Riley then stepped up as he saved an effort from Keshaun Charles to preserve Malabar’s 4-3 lead.

With the title in sight, Malabar’s Keithen Carter turned to celebrate, but his effort was deemed no good after it crashed off the bar and near to the goal line. Given a lifeline, Athletic made it 4-4 as Kaylon Williams sent the game into sudden-death kicks, as he fired past Riely.

Substitute Marq Pierre made it 5-4 to Malabar as he calmly dispatched his left-footed kick away to the keeper’s right, with Riley coming up big yet again when he denied Auguste’s subsequent effort to spark wild scenes among the Malabar faithful.

Earlier, Athletic goalkeeper Michael Logie was in good form as he made a brilliant first-half save to keep out a long-range screamer, before adding a flying save from a free kick in the second half. Also in second-half action, Malabar flanker Kendell Boneo seemed to get the better of Logie, only for a retreating defender to stop what looked like a certain goal.

In the shootout which followed the goalless encounter, Logie was just upstaged by Riley as Malabar repeated their winning feat from the 2024 campaign when they beat CG Poseidon 2-1 in the final.

In the preceding third-place playoff, FC Maloney midfielder Saleem Henry scored the lone goal in the 85th minute as his team downed CPC Athletic International Academy 1-0 to claim a $5,000 prize.