Ameen urges corporations to get creative for funding

PC Zion Ali shows Chairman of the Tunapuna Piarco Regional Corporation (TPRC), Josiah Austin, videos from eagle-eye cameras during the commissioning ceremony at TPRC police post, Centenary Street, Tunapuna, November 20. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Khadijah Ameen has called on regional corporations to be “innovative and proactive” in securing funding for infrastructure and security projects, saying they should not rely solely on government subventions.

Ameen was speaking at the commissioning of the refurbished Tunapuna/Piarco Municipal Police Post and the launch of the corporation’s Building Trust Through Vigilance programme on November 20.

The initiative includes an expanded CCTV surveillance system and a new dedicated monitoring room under the ongoing Eagle Eye project.

She urged other corporations to come forward with plans and development proposals so her ministry can support the creation of purpose-built municipal police facilities.

“Every regional corporation must be innovative. Don’t just put aside a room for municipal police: build an entire municipal police post. Bring the land and plans. We will secure funding through public-private partnerships.”

The new station now accommodates 44 municipal police officers and includes an upgraded reception area, charge room, processing area, secure cell block, and administrative offices.

Ameen said the improved environment must translate into improved public service.

“This station now reflects the professionalism and dignity our officers and citizens deserve. You have an uplifted workplace, so you must uplift the standard of service.”

She reminded officers that modern surveillance tools enhance public trust, not public intrusion.

“The system is not about watching people: it is about protecting people. Early detection prevents crime. Quick response saves lives.”

She added real-time monitoring gives residents peace of mind and supports disaster response.

Ameen linked the new surveillance unit to the Prime Minister’s national agenda for safer communities through smarter technology, noting the Tunapuna/Piarco region’s high population, commercial activity, major transport routes, and cultural hubs.

She said the launch is an investment in the corporation’s stability and the economy of its people. Ameen also urged officers to prioritise the core duties of municipal policing, including enforcement related to corporation assets, litter prevention, and illegal dumping.

She cautioned against municipal officers being routinely diverted into general TTPS operations.

“I don’t want our municipal police doing breathalyser tests or routine roadblocks. They have plenty of work to do with the regional corporation.”

Municipal police, she added, operate under the direction of civilian leadership, chairmen, councils, and CEOs, which differentiates them from national police structures.

Ameen said the region, which spans Blanchisseuse to Monroe Road, Chaguanas, and Mount Hope and houses over 250,000 residents, still needs more municipal police. However, she stressed suitable accommodation must be prioritised.

“We will continue to train and assign officers. But where will you put them? The health and safety of office spaces must be your priority.”

She thanked the officers stationed in Tunapuna/Piarco for their service, noting their ongoing support for community and cultural events.

Corporation chairman Josiah Austin said the refurbishment signals a renewed commitment to public safety.

He said the upgraded facility represents “renewed purpose, operational capability, and a deep commitment to protecting the people of the region.”

Austin described the refurbished station as a key pillar of a wider TPRC development programme aimed at improving infrastructure, boosting police readiness, and strengthening community safety.

“Officer wellness and proper accommodation are central to effective policing, and today we proudly deliver a facility worthy of the men and women who protect our region.”

He said the station’s refurbishment is directly linked to the corporation’s acquisition of new municipal police vehicles under the same development programme. Together, he said, the investments form “one integrated upgrade” of municipal policing capability.

“With a modernised building, expanded CCTV monitoring, and a strengthened vehicular fleet, our officers are now equipped with the tools they need to carry out their duties with greater speed, efficiency, and professionalism.”

Speaking on the Project Eagle Eye CCTV monitoring system, Austin said the system now monitors over 400 cameras across the region and represents a major leap forward in intelligence-led policing.

He said it will provide real-time situational awareness, support patrols, deter criminal activity, and help keep municipal police “one step ahead of criminal elements.” The system will also be used to detect public health offences, including illegal dumping in hotspot areas.

“In this heightened national environment, the TPRC is not retreating. We are responding with innovation, investment, leadership, and strengthened partnerships with the police.”

He described the refurbished station, expanded CCTV capacity, and additional vehicles as “timely investments that support the national effort to restore safety, stability, and public confidence.”

Austin appealed to residents to play their part in public safety, saying information can prevent criminal acts, protect families, and safeguard neighbourhoods, stressing community vigilance remains a key pillar of crime prevention.