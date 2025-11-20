Agostini announces 5th extension in share swap offer

Shareholders take a vote in favour of the share-swap offer at a special meeting held by Agostini on July 9 at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Agostini has announced yet another extension of the closing date of the take over bid for Prestige Holdings, making it the fifth extension of the closing date of the offer.

Agostini issued a notice dated November 18, to the TT Stock Exchange, who posted it on its website on November 19. The notice was also printed in local papers on November 18.

“The offeror has elected to further extend the closing date to the 20 th day of January 2026 to await required regulatory approvals, including the approval by the merger application made to the TT Fair Trade Commission,” the notice said.

The offer will, as a result, remain open until January.

Agostini put forward a share-swap offer that would allow for Agositini to acquire the Prestige Holdings through trading one of its shares for every 4.8 Prestige Holdings shares.

It added that the offerer, Agostini will take up and pay for all company shares deposited and not withdrawn under the offer within the period required by securities law.

The offer was first given a closing date on July 20. Agostini then extended the closure of the offer from July 21 to August 5.

Agostini extended the deadline from August 5 to September 5. It made a third extension from September 9 to October 21.

On September 10 Agostini announced it had obtained the minimum target shareholding required to facilitate the takeover.

However, in October, Agostini issued a fourth extension to November 18.