Address Nutrien fallout more robustly

A Nutrien worker inspects the company's equipment on a project site. Photo courtesy Nutrien -

WHEN NUTRIEN last month shut down its Trinidad operations, at least 600 workers were sent home. The company, a global chemicals producer, had been operating at the Point Lisas industrial estate for almost three decades. It had been a major foreign exchange generator. By any standard, the shuttering was dismaying. Yet, Gerald Ramdeen has found a silver lining.

In an interview on November 17, the National Gas Company (NGC) chairman said other producers at the Point Lisas estate are reaping rewards.

“The redistribution as a result of the decision made by Nutrien has augured to the great benefit of all,” he claimed. “Almost all of the plants on the Point Lisas Estate, as a result of the redistribution of gas, have been exceeding their daily contractual quantity. Every molecule that you can give to a plant on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, they are delighted to accept it.”

Mr Ramdeen is scraping the barrel. As a result of Nutrien’s actions, he himself had to secure alternative supplies of carbon dioxide for the food and beverage industry, which is another key export generator. Companies like Proman have, luckily, stepped in. But it’s anyone’s guess for how long and what other repercussions loom.

To examine how state officials have approached the Nutrien fallout is to find a series of contradictions that do not bode well for commerce in this country. The approach is not nearly as robust as it should be to inspire confidence in the economy's steering.

The immediate source of the Nutrien fallout was a reported attempt by an NCG subsidiary to invoice the company to the tune of $500 million in relation to port and pier fees. Whatever the terms of historic user agreements, the sudden imposition of such a significant charge would understandably be seen to be unreasonable without some kind of prior warning. This is not how a government should treat longstanding stakeholders, even if the laudable aim is revenue generation for taxpayers. There was no special announcement of port fee hikes, which NGC would like to apply across the board to multiple users and facilities, in Davendranath Tancoo’s budget.

If NGC’s move was a necessary gambit meant to generate short-term gains, then it was always destined to be one that imperilled long-term relationships. But Mr Ramdeen’s unconvincing attempt to see the glass half full today also does not gel with the thinking of Roodal Moonilal not long ago.

Speaking in Parliament on October 25, the Energy Minister said discussions with Nutrien were then ongoing.

“We expect that we will get a great opportunity to revitalise our strategic partnership not only in one area but in several areas pursuant to our diversification agenda,” Dr Moonilal said.

What was a matter of “strategic partnership” and “diversification” for the minister one day is now, for the NGC chairman, seemingly no big loss since molecules are moving elsewhere.

Officials would do well to be on the same page and to outline a clearer roadmap for Point Lisas post-Nutrien.