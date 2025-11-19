WI lose by five wickets as Black Caps take 2-0 ODI series lead

West Indies' Roston Chase is bowled by New Zealand's Nathan Smith during their One Day International match in Napier, New Zealand, on November 19. (via AP) -

A masterful unbeaten century (109 not out) from West Indies skipper Shai Hope went in vain as hosts New Zealand rallied back to snare a five-wicket victory, with three balls remaining, in the second, rain-affected ODI at McLean Park in Napier on November 19.

The result saw the Black Caps take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, which concludes with the final fixture on November 21.

Put in to bat in a rain-reduced 34-over contest, the Windies top order struggled to construct solid partnerships and lost wickets regularly, with Hope the only batsman putting up resistance.

Only opener Akeem Auguste and middle-order batsman Justin Greaves and Romario Shepherd had fair contributions with the bat, all scoring 22 runs each, with Matthew Forde getting to 21.

Hope, though, stayed the course, blasting his unbeaten 109 from 69 balls, comprising 13 fours and four sixes, en route to achieving his 19th ODI century, and guiding West Indies to 247/9 after 34 overs.

The biggest partnership (47 runs) was shared between him and Greaves.

Fast bowler Nathan Smith was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand with his impressive haul of 4/42, while another right-arm pacer Kyle Jamieson snagged 3/44.

Chasing a series victory target of 235, the Black Caps had a powerful start from openers Devon Conway (90) and Rachin Ravindran (56) as they put on 106 for the first wicket.

The Windies bowlers fought back a bit and snapped up three more wickets to send the hosts to 166/4. Needing 81 runs from 51 balls, Conway departed to make it 194/5 before captain Mitchell Santner (34 not out from 15 balls) and wicketkeeper Tom Lathan (39 not out) upped the ante in the final overs.

The duo, needing more than ten runs per over to seal a series win, played aggressively and achieved their target by getting to a victorious 248/5 from 33.3 overs.

The five Kiwi wickets which fell were shared among bowlers Greaves (1/35), Forde (1/42), Roston Chase (1/44), Jayden Seales (1/51) and Shamar Springer (1/58).

Summarised Scores

WEST INDIES 247/9 (34) —Shai Hope 109 not out, Akeem Auguste 22, Justin Greaves 22, Romario Shepherd 22, Matthew Forde 21; Nathan Smith 4/42, Kyle Jamieson 3/44 vs NEW ZEALAND 248/5 (33.3) — Devon Conway 90, Rachin Ravindran 56, Tom Latham 39 not out, Mitchell Santner 34 not out — New Zealand won by five wickets and lead the three-match series 2-0.