Squads set as Super50 Cup bowls off

In this November 9, 2024 file photo, TT Red Force batsman Jyd Goolie plays a shot against Guyana Harpy Eagles during the Super50 Cup match, at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force begin round one of their CG United Super50 Cup campaign against last year’s finalists Barbados Royals at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in St Augustine on November 19 from 9 am.

At the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, the other 2024 finalist, Jamaica Scorpions do battle against Guyana Harpy Eagles, from 9 am, while Windward Islands Volcanoes take on Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, from 2 pm.

The Red Force last won the tournament in 2023 and are considered the defending champions, as no winner was crowned at last year’s edition.

This followed an anticlimactic end to the final between the Royals and Scorpions, in which both captains refused to take the toss after heavy rain at the Tarouba facility delayed play for over five hours, resulting in a double forfeit with no champion being declared.

The Joshua Da Silva-captained squad boasts a wealth of experience and youth, with veteran middle-order batsman Jason Mohammed, leg-spinner Yannic Cariah and left-handed batsman Jyd Goolie helping lead the charges, which also feature five players earning a maiden call-up.

They are all-rounders Shatrughan Rambaran and Ricky Naipaul, fast bowler and TT Cricket Board 50-over Cup MVP Abdul Raheem Toppin, right-handed batsman Cephas Cooper and another leggy in Navin Bidaisee.

However, Bidaisee and Cooper have both represented TT in the West Indies Championship (the regional four-day competition), while Rambaran previously featured in the Super50 Cup for Combined Campuses and Colleges.

The five new players displayed dominant performances across the Red Force trials and practice matches ahead of this year’s Super50, with both head coach Rayad Emrit and skipper Da Silva praising their work ethic in the lead-up.

Red Force, though, vie for top honours this year without key players: Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Amir Jangoo, Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip, all on West Indies duty.

All-rounder Joshua James is also in the mix, alongside fast bowler Terrance Hinds, top-order batsman Kjorn Ottley, Tion Webster and ace off-spinner Bryan Charles.

Since the squad was selected earlier this month, they have been training regularly at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, playing several practice matches.

CG United Super50 Cup 2025 Squads:

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force — Joshua Da Silva (captain), Navin Bidaisee, Yannic Cariah, Bryan Charles, Cephas Cooper, Jyd Goolie, Terrance Hinds, Ricky Jaipaul, Joshua James, Jason Mohammed, Kjorn Ottley, Shatrughan Rambaran, Abdul-Raheem Toppin, Tion Webster, head coach Rayad Emrit

Jamaica Scorpions — Brad Barnes (captain), Andre Bailey, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brown, Khari Campbell, Javelle Glenn, Jordan Johnson, Kirk McKenzie, Marquino Mindley, Romaine Morris, Abhijai Mansingh, Jeavor Royal, Tamarie Redwood, Peat Salmon, head coach Robert Haynes

Barbados Pride — Kyle Mayers (captain), Joshua Bishop, Leniko Boucher, Kraigg Brathwaite, Dominic Drakes, Jonathan Drakes, Akeem Jordan, Matthew Jones, Javed Leacock, Zachary McCaskie, Demetrius Richards, Kemar Smith, Kevin Wickham, Nyeem Young, head coach Vasbert Drakes

Windwards Volcanoes — Teddy Bishop (captain), Sunil Ambris, McKenny Clarke, Darel Cyrus, Kenneth Dember, Shadrack Descarte, Dillon Douglas, Keon Gaston, Johann Jeremiah, Daniel McDonald, Kimani Melius, Kirtsen Murray, Darron Nedd, Stephan Pascal, head coach Keon Peters

Leeward Islands Hurricanes — Karima Gore (captain), Jewel Andrew, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Rahkeem Cornwall, Daniel Doram, Nathan Edward, Chamiqueko Gumbs-Landefort, Jahmar Hamilton, Kofi James, Mikyle Louis, Micah Mckenzie, Ishmael Peters, Oshane Thomas, Tyrone Williams, head coach Steve Liburd

Guyana Harpy Eagles — Matthew Nandu (captain), Antony Adams, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Kevlon Anderson, Shamar Apple, Mavendra Dindyal, Thaddeus Lovell, Richie Looknauth, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Raymond Perez, Kemol Savory, Junior Sinclair, Sylus Tyndall, head coach Ryan Hercules

Super50 Cup Day One Schedule (November 19)

TT Red Force vs Barbados Royals at Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground, St Augustine (9 am)

Jamaica Scoprions vs Guyana Harpy Eagles at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain (9 am)

Windward Islands Volcano vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba (2 pm)