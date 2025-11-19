Return of Vision 2020 with revitalisation plan

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: It would seem that every election cycle brings with it a new “master plan.” This latest Revitalisation Blueprint unveiled by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar may well be the grandest yet. According to the government’s announcements, TT can look forward to a full economic rebirth: 50,000 new jobs, a new “innovation corridor,” the conversion of Carrera Prison into a resort, a 500-acre “prison campus” at Tamana, and a wave of foreign investment supposedly ready to roll in.

If all that sounds familiar, that’s because it is.

Two decades ago, former prime minister Patrick Manning stood before the nation and promised Vision 2020. A blueprint to make TT a “developed nation” by the year 2020. It too spoke of high-tech corridors, innovation parks, modernised prisons, and a knowledge-based economy that would blossom from east to west. Ironically in 2010 Persad-Bissessar became prime minister and much of Vision 2020 now lives only in dusty archives and PowerPoint slides.

The uncomfortable truth is that the revitalisation plan being promoted today mirrors Vision 2020 almost line for line. The only major update seems to be the addition of the Tamana “prison campus,” which, ironically, would be built on lands that were already earmarked under Vision 2020 for science and technology development.

But here is the critical point: none of the billion-dollar commitments outlined in this new “blueprint” appear anywhere in the 2025-2026 fiscal budget. Not a single line item speaks to funding for a new prison complex, redevelopment of Carrera, or the creation of 50,000 new jobs through industrial expansion. The budget documents are silent on it.

Without allocated financing, legislative groundwork, or feasibility studies, the entire plan risks becoming what one newspaper headline fittingly called “pie in the sky.” Even the timelines are vague. When will construction begin? Who are the “foreign investors” lining up to partner with us? What are the projected returns, and how will the government manage these projects given its current fiscal deficit and rising debt service costs?

TT has seen this movie before. From Vision 2020 to Prosperity for All, to now this revitalisation agenda, the pattern is the same: sweeping promises, grand renderings, and ribbon-cutting projections that never reach the stage of actual concrete and steel.

Meanwhile, the nation’s real challenges, a shrinking manufacturing base, sluggish private sector investment, and ongoing security instability, remain unaddressed. Economic revitalisation cannot be declared into existence; it must be built brick by brick, budget by budget, with transparent planning and realistic timelines.

Until this administration presents a measurable, costed, and time-bound plan supported by actual budgetary allocations and not glossy brochures and hopeful speeches, this so-called Revitalisation Blueprint will remain what it currently is: a well-written dream without a financial backbone.

As citizens we must hold every government accountable for the difference between vision and illusion. We cannot afford another 20 years of déjà vu.

OSEI BENN

D'Abadie