Promoters Association to meet Culture Ministry on Nov 21

Patrons revel at Xperience Fete at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on January 25. FILE PHOTO -

The TT Promoters Association (TTPA) is expected to meet with the Ministry of Culture and Community Development on November 21 to discuss the recent ban on three major venues used for Carnival fetes and concerts.

TTPA president Robert Thompson told Newsday on November 19 that the meeting is part of ongoing discussions following the Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s announcement of a ban on fetes and concerts at government-managed sporting facilities such as the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

On November 18, Persad-Bissessar announced that the Hasely Crawford Stadium and Jean Pierre Complex were added to the ban list and could no longer host fetes and events except for a nine-day window during Carnival week.

In an effort to curb noise pollution, Persad-Bissessar placed strict restrictions on the time these events could be held, noting they must commence no sooner than 12 noon and end at 10 pm.

Carnival 2026 will be held on February 16 and 17.

Thompson said a membership meeting will be held on November 20 to gather the thoughts of the promoters.

A media release is expected to be shared with the public following the meeting.

Newsday will bring you more as this develops.