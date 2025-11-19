President tells diplomats: Co-operation better than conflict

Front row, from left, Randall Karim, Permanent Secretary (ag) in the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs and Head of the Foreign Service; Alvaro Enrique Sanchez Cordero, Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps; President Christine Kangaloo and Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Sean Sobers with members of the diplomatic corps at the Annual Heads of Missions Dinner at President’s House, on November 5. - Photo courtesy Office of the President

PRESIDENT Christine Kangaloo thanked the Heads of Missions for their “efforts in breaching divides, in promoting consensus, and in creating connections among the countries” they represent, as well as for their efforts in providing much-needed and urgent relief to the citizens of Jamaica, Haiti and Cuba.

She said they embody the truism that co-operation is always better than conflict, dialogue is always better than disputation, and respect is always better than regret.

Kangaloo made the remarks while hosting the annual Heads of Missions Dinner at the President’s House on November 5, along with her husband Kerwyn Garcia SC.

They welcomed resident and non-resident heads and their spouses. The soiree, held at the President’s House, brought together 31 members of the diplomatic corps for an evening of camaraderie, cultural appreciation, and diplomatic goodwill, according to a November 18 media release.

Among the guests were Venezuelan Ambassador and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps Alvaro Enrique Sanchez Cordero, Foreign Affairs Minister Sean Sobers and his wife, Acting Permanent Secretary and Head of the Foreign Service Randall Karim and Chief of Protocol Andria Narinesingh.

The release said Cordero expressed his appreciation and highlighted the "collective anguish of the diplomatic community" over the devastation, loss of life, and displacement caused by Hurricane Melissa across Jamaica and several Caribbean islands.

Tensions have grown between Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago over Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s support of US military action in the Caribbean.

The evening concluded with the President raising a traditional toast, honouring the diplomatic corps and reaffirming Trinidad and Tobago’s commitment to enduring, respectful international partnerships.