President Christine Kangaloo visits JC Mac Donald Home for the Aged

President Kangaloo chats with Dr Allan Mc Kenzie, former principal of Naparima College and former chairman of the JC Mac Donald Home for the Aged. -

In recognition of World Kindness Day, President Christine Kangaloo and her husband Kerwyn Garcia, SC, brought warmth, joy and compassion to the residents of the JC Mac Donald Home for the Aged during a special visit on November 14.

A media release said, World Kindness Day, introduced in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement and observed annually on November 13, serves as a global reminder of the power of kindness to uplift, heal and connect communities. Their Excellencies marked the occasion by spending meaningful time with the elders of the home – sharing conversations, offering encouragement and spreading cheer.

This visit marked the second occasion on which Their Excellencies and staff of the Office of the President have engaged with an elderly care institution, following their 2023 Christmas outreach to the All Saints Gordon Home for Seniors.

Established in 1931, the JC Mac Donald Home for the Aged has a rich history of service, beginning as a shelter for homeless individuals and founded by members of the Presbyterian faith. Today, the home accommodates 20 residents and is supported by a dedicated team of 12 staff members, led by manager nurse Dean Griffith. The home’s board includes Michelle Gopaulsingh, chair, Joan Awardy, vice chair, and Kelvin Harnanan, treasurer, the release said.

The residents warmly welcomed the opportunity to chat with Their Excellencies, sharing stories, laughter and reflections. The visit was made even more special with a lunch provided courtesy the Office of the President.

In a touching highlight of the afternoon, the Office of the President’s Choir made its debut performance, serenading the residents and staff with uplifting selections that filled the home with music and delight, the release said.

Their Excellencies extended gratitude to the management and staff of the JC Mac Donald Home for their continued dedication and compassion in caring for the nation’s seniors.