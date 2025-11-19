Police find barrel of guns in El Socorro

- File photo

POLICE have found a barrel of guns in El Socorro.

ACP Curt Simon and Richard Smith, speaking with the media outside the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain on November 19, confirmed the seizure.

He said officers from both the Central Division and the North Eastern Division received the same information and arrived at the scene minutes apart.

Describing the situation as a “blue on blue,” Simon said contrary to media reports, no officers were arrested.

“The officers… they would be all commended for the actions that they took this morning and continue to take.

“We encourage our officers to continue that sort of diligent work that they are doing, not just gathering intelligence but operating on those actionable intelligence.”