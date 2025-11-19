On right track with litterbug

-

THE EDITOR: I am happy to see that a litterbug caught in Chaguanas was made to clean up his trash. He though he could try a fast one and just dump his household debris and damage the ecology and get away. But God is omniscient and omnipresent and when wrongdoing becomes unbearable, He will intervene.

So said, so done. The litterbug escaped the fine (of $3,000). This should now move to $30,000 and clean-up of the littered site and others, since it's not once that coconut vendors dump shells on river banks, that mattresses, entrails and feathers are left in bags on the Beetham Highway, and that the cameras are never working to see who did it.

If I may, when one travels from San Fernando there appear to be some tracks on the north-bound, around Gasparillo, where tonnes of garbage have been dumped. And guess what? No one knows who did it – it's like ghosts.

So, well done Chaguanas borough police and the citizen who caught the litterbug. We are on the right track.

LINDA CAPILDEO

via e-mail