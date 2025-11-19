Lt Commander Claudio Luces Smith urges youth to Never Give Up

Lt Commander Claudio Luces Smith says his work as the welfare officer within military families, at different schools and within some communities has exposed him to the many challenges young men face today. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Lt Commander Claudio Luces Smith urges young people to “never give up,” reminding them that overcoming struggle and despair begins with focus and a deliberate decision to strive for better.

Known in the music world as Naldinyo, 45-year-old Smith has spent 23 years serving Trinidad and Tobago as a Coast Guard officer and eight years as the TT's Defence Force welfare officer. Additionally, he has spent a number of those years focused on mentoring the nation’s youth. Through his Never Give Up project, he combines music, mentorship and personal experience to inspire young people to rise above challenges and make meaningful choices.

Hard work brings great rewards

Growing up in Boyce Trace and Kernaham Trace, Chin Chin Cunupia, Smith’s childhood was a simple one. His early lessons in discipline and curiosity came from his stepfather, Oscar Edwards and mother Claudia Smith shaping the strength that later guided his work in service and mentorship.

Smith attended the Madras Government Primary School, then Chaguanas Junior Secondary School and Presentation College, Chaguanas.

“I can remember seeing the motto on the wall of Chaguanas Junior Secondary School the very first day I attended orientation with my mother” he recounted. The motto read 'Hard Work Brings Great Rewards'. Making it his personal mantra, Smith said he excelled in academics at the institution and at the end of form three, he earned the opportunity to be transferred to Presentation College, Chaguanas. Whilst in upper six, he was appointed as the head prefect, an experience which made him realise what seems impossible can indeed be achieved.

At 22 Smith joined the TT Defence Force. “I wanted to give national service, in the same manner as one of my mentors” Smith related. Although he had many setbacks, his never-give-up-mindset helped him through. He recalled an early experience: coordinating a critical medical evacuation that saved a young man’s life. “This created an emotion which had a lasting impact on me, and I felt a greater purpose to be of service to TT,” he said.

Commitment beyond the uniform

Today, as a Lt Commander and welfare officer, Smith’s role is to advise on all welfare related issues within the Defence Force. Critical to this role is networking with other stakeholders for assistance in providing information or activities that will enhance the social functioning of military personnel and their families. But his commitment extends far beyond the uniform.

In 2009, he founded Futuro Stars Football Academy and Youth Club, marking the beginning of his long-standing work with young people. Observing how music resonated with the youth, he launched the Never Give Up project, releasing five songs that combine mentorship with positive messaging.

Questioned on why youth development is important to him, Smith disclosed, “During my teenage years, I struggled with bullying, peer pressure and other issues which were very troubling to cope with.” Fortunately, he was able to learn and grow through guidance from his parents, teachers and mentors. “The world we live in now has greater issues bombarding our youth” he said. “Some don’t have both parents and it is a growing challenge for some teachers who are in the position of being parent and teacher.”

Smith also highlighted what he sees as a youth crisis, with some young people becoming parents before they are ready, lacking the skills to guide their children. “This often leads to misguided and undisciplined youth,” he said. “I want to do my part to support positive youth development.”

His work as the welfare officer within military families, at different schools and within some communities has seen Smith addressing the many challenges young men face today. These include drug and alcohol misuse, bullying, identity crises and peer pressure. “As a result, mental health disorders are very prevalent amongst these young men,” he explained. “Positive male role models can play a crucial role in supporting their development and adjusting their behaviours.”

Asked how he copes with all his responsibilities, the father of four, credits proper time management and family support. His wife, children and mother all participate in his music projects, creating shared moments of learning and joy. “Doing music as a family is one thing I cherish,” he said, noting how it reinforces his teachings on love, guidance and personal growth.

Determination and persistence

For International Men’s Day, Smith encouraged young men to be determined and persistent. With such qualities, he insists anyone can rise above setbacks and shape their destiny.

Asked what this day means to him personally, he said, “It is not an easy feat in today’s world to be a good man, a good husband, a good father and all which exemplifies being a man.” He added that there are a number of distractions which make some men shirk their responsibilities to their families. “This day is a reminder of my responsibility as a man, to be a good example to my son and a father figure to all the young men who look up to me as a role model and mentor” he said.

Through the Never Give Up initiative, he hopes to leave a lasting impact on the next generation: “I would like the youth to become more self-conscious, develop self-belief and deliberately pursue whatever they love to do, to the very best of their ability,” he said.

His vision is to expand the project into schools, youth organisations and community programmes, offering guidance, mentorship and inspiration through music. Already Smith has established close partnerships with the following: RWB Entertainment, a video production company from Arima, Delicia Patterson, owner of DiMedia and founder of Music Business Principles, Gershwin Alexander, founder of Soldiers of Mentorship and Empowerment, as well as a positive upcoming artiste Khoosen, who is promoting Trini Love music. “The intent is to collaborate in sharing the messages of positivity and promoting the importance of youth mentorship at primary and secondary schools, the Military Led Academic Training Programme, Civilian Conservation Corps, orphanages, children’s homes and any other related institutions using performing arts as an engagement tool,” he shared.

Celebrating positive male figures

As for how society can do a better job of supporting and celebrating positive male figures, Smith emphasised that we should uplift men who are making meaningful contributions by sharing their stories. He noted, “The hype of negative content may go viral, but its impact on the future of our youth is long lasting. If positive male figures are uplifted, young men can see examples from different walks of life who faced similar challenges and learn from them.”

Adding to his message of never giving up, to the young people of TT Smith said, “When the decision is made to aspire for a particular purpose, there may be unpleasant situations or difficult stepping-stones along the way.

“Once you are determined and keep working towards what you want your purpose to be, your preparation will meet the opportunity for you to rise above all setbacks and shape your destiny.”