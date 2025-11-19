Kesean St Rose scores late as Rangers edge Phoenix in TTPFL

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers striker Kesean St Rose in full flight in the TT Premier Football League. - Photo courtesy Kesean St Rose's Instagram account

TERMINIX La Horquetta Rangers (three points) got their first victory of the 2025/26 TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) season when they edged 1976 FC Phoenix 2-1 in a rescheduled match at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, Tobago on November 15.

At kickoff, it was a game which saw the two bottom clubs on the 12-team table going head-to-head. And at the end of 90 minutes in the close clash, Rangers just snatched the victory as a stoppage-time goal from striker Kesean St Rose saw the visiting club sealing the comeback result.

The game didn’t start too badly for Phoenix, as they surged ahead in the 25th minute when Teejay Cadiz got in behind the defence to finish off from close range after fellow attacker Kerri McDonald whipped in a right-side cross.

Phoenix took a 1-0 lead to the half, but parity was restored shortly after the interval when Rangers’ Leroy Whyle tapped in through a crowded penalty area in the 51st minute after Phoenix goalie Duvaughn Daniel flapped at a right-side corner.

Six minutes later, Phoenix had a chance to regain their one-goal lead but Che Richards saw his looping header just dropping over Jadel Poon-Lewis’ bar in the Rangers goal. In the 74th minute, Phoenix came close again in search of a second goal, but Cadiz saw his threatening left-side cross just evading his teammates in the middle.

With the game seemingly drifting towards a draw, diminutive second-half substitute St Rose had the decisive say for Rangers as he fired past Daniel at the start of stoppage-time to ensure his team had a happy journey back to Trinidad.

On November 19, Rangers will hope to make it two in two when they take on the third-placed Club Sando (six points) at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva from 7 pm. In the first game of the Couva double-header, FC Eagles will play table-toppers Prisons FC (nine points) from 5 pm.

From 5 pm at Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation ground, the cellar-placed Phoenix will meet the eighth-placed San Juan Jabloteh, with AC Port of Spain then taking on Miscellaneous Police FC from 7 pm.

At the Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin, last season’s second-placed team MIC Central FC Reboot (six points) will tackle Caledonia from 6 pm, with holders Defence Force (five points) playing home team Point Fortin Civic from 8 pm.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Prisons*3*3*0*0*8*2*6*9

Police FC*3*2*0*1*6*2*4*6

Club Sando*3*2*0*1*3*1*2*6

MIC Central FC*3*2*0*1*6*5*1*6

Defence Force*3*1*2*0*3*2*1*5

Point Fortin*3*1*1*1*4*4*0*4

AC Port of Spain*3*1*1*1*1*2*-1*4

Jabloteh*3*1*1*1*3*5*-2*4

Caledonia*3*1*0*2*4*5*-1*3

La Horquetta Rangers*3*1*0*2*3*5*-2*3

Eagles FC*3*0*1*2*2*4*-2*1

1976 FC Phoenix*3*0*0*3*3*9*-6*0