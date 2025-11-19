Justice delayed is justice denied

Chief Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: "Lady Justice sat on a wall, Lady Justice had a great fall, All the Queen’s Counsel and all the President’s men, couldn’t put justice together again."

I first came across this amusing adaptation of an age-old nursery rhyme in an article by Garth Patterson QC, published some time ago in the Barbados Today newspaper. My initial reaction was one of amusement but upon delving further into the piece, I realised that the author was not attempting merely to be facetious, but was alluding to the dire state of the legal system in Barbados regarding the timely delivery of justice.

The entitlement of every citizen to justice, equality before the law and the protection of the law are sacred rights in any progressive and upwardly mobile society. And so, upon reading the comments of our own Chief Justice made on November 14 at the Law Association’s annual dinner, it brought squarely back into focus the issue of the timely delivery of justice by our own courts.

The learned Chief Justice reportedly said that "citizens have the right to expect the hearing of their cases and delivery of decisions in a fair manner within a reasonable time." It is on the latter part of this quote that I wish to pay some attention.

The Chief Justice’s words have pushed the door open ever so slightly to further the conversation regarding what may be considered as reasonable and timely when it comes to the delivery of a judgement by our local courts. This is not a simple or straightforward issue but ultimately is fundamental to a robustly functioning judicial system.

The answer of course depends on context, but surely, it cannot be justified by any objective measure that a person, for example, can be made to wait for years before receiving a decision in their matter. Any decision of the court undeniably affects the lives of the parties involved in material ways and the effect is amplified in situations where they may have already waited for years for the matter to have come on for hearing or have gone through extensive interim procedural delays.

What then of the experience of our Caribbean neighbours Barbados and are there any lessons that can be gleaned from their experience. It is instructive to note that the delays experienced by their citizens in receiving judgements became so catastrophic, and their system so lethargic, that it cried out for fundamental change.

Recognising the endemic delays plaguing their system, the Barbados Parliament took steps in 2019 to amend their highest law, being the Constitution, in particular section 84 thereof, to provide for a judge’s removal from office “for delay of more than six months in delivering judgements,” among other acts of misconduct.

While I am by no means advocating that we follow suit as our reality does not necessarily mirror the Barbados experience, this provides a powerful example that if left unabated, such a scenario can seriously derail the objectives of the justice system, eventually culminating in draconian solutions being required.

These thoughts are therefore aimed at stimulating some reflection with a view to legitimately encouraging review and discussion purely from the perspective of determining what improvements can be instituted for the benefit of the general citizenry.

Perhaps it may be objectively useful that we develop and implement some general policy regarding a time frame for the delivery of judgements. Attorneys themselves are required to conform to court-imposed deadlines and so ascribed time frames are nothing alien to our legal system.

In conclusion, I say that these thoughts are in no way intended to denigrate the dedication or integrity of our judges and are not geared towards individual personalities. Our judges are among some of the best in the world, committed to the rule of law and the delivery of justice.

Concomitant with justice, however, is timely justice. It is a truism that if a legal remedy takes too long, it loses its effectiveness and in some instances amounts to the same as receiving no justice, So, let the discussion continue and as the saying goes, justice delayed is justice denied.

IMRAN S KHAN

attorney