IR expert hopes for US-Venezuela dialogue

The USS Gerald R Ford -

CARIBBEAN Policy Consortium co-chairman Prof Anthony Bryan is hopeful recent comments by US President Donald Trump and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro could lead to a de-escalation of US-Venezuela tensions in the Caribbean and avert any possibility of military action against the South American nation.

In a comment on his television programme Con Maduro on November 17, Maduro said he was willing to hold talks with US government officials. This came hours after Trump said he was willing to speak with Maduro.

Trump said Venezuela had requested formal discussions.

In a Whatsapp comment on November 18, Bryan said, "One hopes that they will agree to talk and put misunderstandings about motives aside."

He added, "Dialogue is always better than sabre rattling."

Maduro and Trump made their comments against the background of the arrival of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford and its strike group in the Caribbean.

The Gerald Ford's strike group includes nine embarked squadrons of Carrier Air Wing Eight, Destroyer Squadron Two’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Bainbridge and USS Mahan, and the integrated air and missile defence command ship USS Winston S Churchill.

The group's arrival adds to other forces already in the region such as the nuclear attack submarine USS Newport News and members of the 22nd US Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), which played a key role in the 1983 invasion of Grenada after then Grenadian prime minister Maurice Bishop was executed in an internal coup.

The US military deployment began in August with the deployment of the guided missile destroyers USS Gravely, Sampson and Jason Dunham.

The Gravely and the 22nd MEU visited TT between October 26-30.

Members of the MEU are currently in TT conducting military exercises with the TT Defence Force.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth recently announced Operation Southern Spear aimed at removing "narcoterrorists" from the Western Hemisphere.

Since August, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has supported the US military deployment and echoed the Trump administration's position that the deployment is an anti-narcotics exercise.

She has also expressed support for US military strikes on alleged drug vessels in the Caribbean. The UN, European Union and other nations have claimed these strikes are extra-judicial killings.

In a Whatsapp comment on November 3, Bryan said, “The strikes on the boats are a prelude to targeted strikes on land."

The UN, European Union and other nations have claimed these strikes are extra-judicial killings.

In another statement on November 16, Persad-Bissessar reiterated TT will not be used by the US to launch an attack on Venezuela.

She also reiterated TT is a sovereign state that does not “blindly follow the US or any bloc such as Caricom.”