High Court awards TTEC estate constable $1.1m for wrongful dismissal

Justice Joan Charles -

An estate constable who was dismissed from the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (TTEC) in 2017 was awarded more than $1.1 million after the High Court ruled his firing breached the company’s disciplinary code.

The award to Farad Mohammed followed a damages assessment on November 19, stemming from a January ruling that ordered his reinstatement.

Mohammed was fired in February 2017 after an internal disciplinary hearing found him guilty of tampering with company property. He had reported that while on patrol at TTEC’s Frederick Street, Port of Spain, offices in October 2016, he noticed the “Toyota” emblem on a company vehicle had come loose. Mohammed said he placed the emblem in his pocket to prevent it from falling off, intending to reattach it.

TTEC charged him with theft and tampering, though the theft charge was later withdrawn.

After his dismissal, Mohammed and the Estate Police Association (EPA) challenged the decision before the Special Tribunal, arguing that TTEC’s own Code of Disciplinary Action capped the penalty for a first-time tampering offence at a 30-day suspension with a threat of dismissal. The tribunal ruled in 2019 that the code was only a guide and upheld the termination.

In 2020, Mohammed and the EPA, represented by attorneys Kevin Ratiram and Michael Rooplal, filed for judicial review. On January 31, Justice Joan Charles ruled that TTEC was bound by its disciplinary code and lacked the authority to dismiss Mohammed. She quashed the tribunal’s ruling, ordered his reinstatement, and directed that damages be assessed by a High Court master.

At the assessment stage before Master Wrenerson Lochan, the parties agreed that Mohammed’s loss of earnings from his 2017 dismissal to his reinstatement totalled $924,656.79.

The commission’s attorneys Vashisht Seepersad, Savitri Samaroo and Rionne Boyke, argued that Mohammed’s conduct justified awarding him only 40 per cent. His attorneys, however, maintained that even if Mohammed erred, the code prohibited dismissal, meaning he was not responsible for the loss.

Lochan rejected TTEC’s request for a reduced award, holding that Justice Charles did not assign partial liability and that Mohammed’s culpability did not justify a significant deduction. He ordered TTEC to pay the full $924,656.79, plus $87,355.73 in interest and $109,599 in costs.

The total award exceeds $1.1 million.