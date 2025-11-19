Heritage education for TT: Advocacy project for a national curriculum initiative

-

THE EDITOR: Cultural heritage in a nation of diversity and hybridity like ours is everybody’s baby to behold with both a secular and a spiritual eye. Yet, on the whole, there seems to be publicly neither authoritative guidance nor policy enforcement to assist this dilemma. No one seems aware of a policy defining the significance and value of tangible and intangible assets of our cultural heritage.

Cultural heritage, in our case, emerges and evolves to define a national identity which cohered at different historic times by order of those who chose to determine our destiny to make us who we think we are. We need to grasp the truths of the past to rectify this.

Heritage education, therefore, is recommended urgently to enhance the value of our nation’s curriculum at all levels of teaching and learning. From a public perspective, it can be applied to community programmes resulting in certification courses. The agents of the relevant programmes would be primarily government agencies, like the National Trust, National Archives, National Heritage Library and so on. As well, NGOs once qualified for teaching the subject may also participate.

Heritage education is a powerful tool which results in the evolution of tracing identities, both in local and global environments. A learner is guided to mix factors of history, sociology and anthropology to develop strategies for critical reading and thinking. A learner’s use of investigative skills enables the dilution or removal of bias to avoid premature conclusions for problem-solution. Heritage education enables the verification of a genesis of the past in indigenous terms.

Learning of cultural heritage brings an ongoing understanding of the significance of invaluable to unique records and activities of traditions; of lost or eroded indigenous languages; of personal and community stories/histories, and of the importance of tangible assets like objects and sites.

Cultural heritage learning enables people to develop skills to handle sacred and even secret materials to avoid exploitation, misappropriation, disrespect and abuse. This learning, using a hands-on approach, facilitates an understanding, in general, which instils a sense of cultural ownership, and appropriateness to attach value and use of cultural possessions.

DR YVONNE BOBB-SMITH

NIRMAL MARA

via e-mail