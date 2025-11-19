Fine Arts Market showcases new and emerging artists

Moko Magic by Jacqueline Guzman -

The bi-annual Fine Art Market will feature over 60 local fine artists at the Anchorage in Chaguaramas on November 22 from 8 am-7 pm.

In a release, organiser and artist Jacqueline Guzman said during the one-day showcase, each artist would present a stunning collection of original works that capture the spirit and soul of our twin islands.

“From bold contemporary pieces to serene seascapes and evocative portraits, every brushstroke tells a uniquely Caribbean story.”

The release said since its inception, the Fine Art Market has held nine successful exhibitions, the most recent in May 2025, transforming The Anchorage into a buzzing creative hub filled with hundreds of artworks. Visitors can expect to meet the artists themselves, connect with the community, and perhaps even find that perfect piece to take home.

Some of the artists will include Linda Goodridge, Malcom Charles, Kavir Motoo, Roger Abiss, Laura Ferria, James Sookram, Terk Bey, The Painter Studio, Nazima Mohammed, Ryan Williams, Jacqueline Guzman, Kevin Mc Mayo, Diana Simpson and students from local schools. Trinidad and Tobago authors will be displaying some of their latest books, including Donna Benny, Roma Saney and more.

Guzman said what makes the event truly special is its mission.

“Its mission is to give both emerging and established artists a platform to exhibit and sell their work, while fostering a deeper appreciation for local art within the region. It’s a space where art collectors, casual admirers, and first-time buyers can all share in the joy of discovery.

“As the organisers prepare for the next edition this November, anticipation is already building. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or simply love beautiful things, The Fine Art Market promises an inspiring day surrounded by creativity, conversation, and Caribbean pride.”