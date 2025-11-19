Fatima retain U17, U20 crowns in schools' 3x3 basketball
Fatima College retained their Under-17 and Under-20 annual 3x3 basketball tournament titles at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua on November 15.
St Mary’s College were crowned inaugural champions of the newly introduced Under-15 division while East Mucurapo Secondary dominated to win the open female division.
In the U17 final, Fatima reached the 21-point threshold first to edge Queen’s Royal College (QRC) 21-19.
Fatima got past Hillview College 15-8 in the semis while QRC bettered Arima North 12-9. Arima North went on to take bronze courtesy a 14-10 victory over Hillview. Despite their results, Hillview’s Joshua Fontenelle finished as the division’s top scorer.
Fatima also came trumps in the U20 final via nail-biting 12-11 triumph over UWI sixth form. Prior to that, the eventual champions blew past East Mucurapo 14-5 in the semis while UWI sixth form schooled St Benedict’s 11-6 in the other.
St Benedict’s, however, went on to snare bronze with a 12-3 win over East Mucurapo. UWI sixth form’s Jerve Edwards Carraciolo emerged top scorer overall.
The maiden U15 category saw the CIC team come up trumps 14-9 in the title match versus Arima North. This, after St Mary’s defeated QRC 10-7 in the semi-finals and Arima North getting past Hillview 12-4 in the other.
QRC went on to grab bronze after delivering a 12-8 result over Hillview. Arima North’s Lance Crouch was adjudged U15 top scorer.
And in the female open, East Mucurapo played unbeaten through the rounds to finish with a 9-4 victory over St Joseph’s Convent Port of Spain in the trophy match.
On their way to the final, East Mucurapo churned out winning results against Fyzabad Anglican (9-6) and Youth Training and Rehabilitation Centre (8-2). St Anthony held on to bronze courtesy a 4-2 over Holy Name Convent in the third place playoff.
East Mucurapo’s Vanessa Serrette emerged as the division’s top scorer.
At the TT Schools Basketball Association sanctioned event, student-athletes competed across November 15-16 under the slogan “Elevate the game, Ignite the nation.”
Awardees:
U15 Boys: 1. St Mary’s 2. Arima North, 3. Queen’s Royal College
U17 Boys: 1. Fatima College, 2. Queen’s Royal College, 3. Arima North
U20 Boys: 1. Fatima College; 2. UWI Sixth Form, 3. St Benedict’s
Open Female: 1. East Mucurapo Secondary, 2. St Joseph’s Convent PoS, 3. St Anthony’s
Top Scorers:
Girls Open Ranessa Serrette East Mucurapo Secondary School
U15 Boys Lance Crouch Arima North Secondary
U17 Boys Joshua Fontenelle Hillview College
U20 Boys Jerve Edwards Caraciolo UWI Sixth Form
