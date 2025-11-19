Ex-Self Help Commission employee loses appeal for wrongful dismissal

THE Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal brought by a former administrative assistant at the National Commission for Self-Help Ltd.

In a ruling delivered on November 18, Chief Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh and Justices of Appeal Peter Rajkumar and Maria Wilson upheld a High Court ruling that Tricia Brown’s summary dismissal in 2019 was lawful and justified.

Brown, who lived in the outskirts of Port of Spain, claimed she was victimised when her employment was terminated after she failed to produce a sick leave database she compiled before she was transferred from the Port of Spain office to San Fernando. She also faced disciplinary charges which she previously challenged in court. A second set of disciplinary charges was instituted which led to her dismissal. Brown accused the commission of failing to restrain her superiors from harassing her and intentionally inflicting mental stress and suffering.

In 2022, Justice Frank Seepersad dismissed her lawsuit for unfair and wrongful dismissal. He ruled she failed in her duty and obligations and the commission had “just cause” to terminate her employment.

In deciding the appeal, the appellate panel ruled that the commission had just cause to dismiss her and that the disciplinary process did not breach natural justice, despite Brown’s claims to the contrary.

Boodoosingh, delivering the judgment, found that Brown was repeatedly asked to account for the missing database but did not provide an explanation or participate in the investigation led by the commission’s human resources manager.

Brown argued that the trial judge erred by relying on an unpleaded “duty of fidelity,” misinterpreting an interim injunction, and accepting hearsay evidence about the IT analysis of her computer. She also said the commission predetermined her dismissal, relied on a flawed investigation, and caused reputational and emotional harm.

The Appeal Court rejected each argument. It held that the commission’s pleadings, alleging misconduct, insubordination, and unauthorised deletion of company property, were sufficient to support the trial judge’s reference to the implied common-law duty of fidelity. The court noted that the central basis for dismissal was Brown’s refusal or failure to hand over the database, not a definitive finding that she had deleted it. On the injunction claim, the court said an earlier order from then-Justice Vasheist Kokaram only restrained an investigation being conducted by an external HR consultant. The later disciplinary process, carried out by the commission’s newly appointed human resources manager, did not violate the injunction.

The panel also found that Brown was given multiple opportunities, between December 2018 and April 2019, to explain the disappearance of the data and to respond to disciplinary charges. Her decision not to engage with the process, the court said, could not be used to challenge the fairness of the employer’s decision.

Regarding hearsay, the court held that even if the IT officer’s report were excluded, the essential facts supporting dismissal remained intact: Brown controlled the database, did not hand it over, and provided no credible explanation.

The judges said the High Court was entitled to conclude that the commission had lost trust and confidence in Brown and that summary dismissal was warranted. They also upheld the rejection of claims for exemplary damages, reputational harm, stress and anxiety, finding no evidence of malice or oppressive conduct. Brown’s appeal was dismissed. She was represented by Farai Hove Masaisai, Chelsea Edwards, Mpule Williams and Akinola Goodridge while Frederick Gilkes and Dante Selman-Carrington represented the commission.