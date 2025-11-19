Driver, passengers robbed in PBR maxi in Arouca

Red-band maxis, City Gate, Port of Spain. -

PASSENGERS heading home from work on November 19 were robbed by a group of men who stormed a big maxi as it stopped along the Priority Bus Route in Arouca.

The robbery, which happened around 4.30 pm, was recorded in the driver's dash camera and uploaded to social media.

In the video, a woman in full Muslim garb pressed the bell to stop the maxi.

As she was paying the fare, at least four men entered the maxi and announced a hold-up.

The men grabbed money from the driver and passengers, taking women's purses as well.

One woman was seen fighting with one of the bandits, saying she wanted her ID card.

The incident left several passengers screaming and crying after the incident.

One person bawled, "Meh ID card, meh phone, everything."

Speaking to Newsday on November 19, Route 2 Maxi Taxi Association president Brenton Knights said the body will be holding a meeting on the incident. He declined to speak further.

Police are investigating.