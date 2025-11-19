Digicel shares the joy of Real Connections

Third from left: Shelly-Ann Marrain, head of retail sales & operations; Pieter Verkade, CEO and Romona Boisselle-Romano, head of consumer sales at the launch of Christmas Runs on Real Connections campaign at Digicel's flagship store in Excellent City Center. -

This Christmas, Digicel is celebrating its season of giving by bringing Real Connections to communities, customers and team members across the country.

A media release said, this year, Digicel is spreading Christmas cheer with over $700,000 in prizes and weekly giveaways designed to create real, heartwarming moments of celebration. From electronics to festive treats, customers never know exactly when or where the magic will appear, making every interaction an opportunity for joy.

Speaking about the company’s Christmas Runs on Real Connections campaign, Digicel TT CEO Pieter Verkade, said: “Christmas in Trinidad and Tobago is like nowhere else; full of colour, rhythm and warmth. It’s a time when culture comes alive through food, music and togetherness. At Digicel, we see ourselves as a critical part of that celebration, connecting people, uplifting communities, and sharing in the true joy of the season.”

Digicel’s Community Pop-Up Caravan will visit neighbourhoods across the country – from markets to main roads – surprising customers with gifts ranging from groceries to Christmas hams, while sharing genuine moments of appreciation and connection with the people they meet along the way, the release said.

In addition, several in-store activations across flagship and dealer locations will transform Digicel stores into festive hubs. Customers will enjoy live entertainment, holiday treats, Spin the Wheel giveaways and appearances by their favourite influencers. Each visit will be a chance to share in the spirit of the season, celebrate real connections, and walk away a winner.

“At Digicel, we believe in the power of real connections. There is something magical about the season when unexpected occasions bring joy and brighten someone’s day. We want our customers to experience that excitement and the delight of being part of these special moments this Christmas,” said Verkade.