Cop, civilian appear in court for Couva murder

KILLED: Vishnu Lalla -

A policeman and a civilian have appeared before a master in the High Court charged with the murder of a 63-year-old man from Windsor Park in Couva, whose body was found a day after he was kidnapped from his home.

PC Jason Beetam, 28, of Temple Street, Beaucarro Road in Freeport, and Govindra Lackram, 26, of Basta Hall, Couva, appeared before Master Whitney Franklin in the South Court C on November 19.

They were jointly charged with the murder of livestock farmer Vishnu "Shawno" Lalla sometime between November 8 and 9 at Brechin Castle, Couva.

“This charge is laid upon you indictably, and you are not called upon to plead,” both men were told after Franklin read out the charge to them. She also advised them of their right to apply for bail as she set the dates for the progress of the matter.

The police were ordered to submit their file to the Director of Public Prosecution by February 18, 2026, while the DPP was ordered to file and serve an indictment by May 13, 2026, along with witness statements and relevant documentary evidence. A status hearing was set for July 29, 2026, and the sufficiency hearing will be held on October 2, 2026.

Beetam was represented by attorney Keron Ramkhalwhan while Andre Koomalsingh represented Lackram. Acting Sgt Regan Ramnanan represented the State.

Beetam was based at the Chaguanas police station and had about six years of service.

On November 17, after consultation with the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Sabrina Dougdeen-Jagal, the police received instructions to charge Beetham and Lackram.

A third suspect, also from Basta Hall, was detained in connection with Lalla's murder. However, the labourer was released pending further enquiries.

Supt Persad, ASP Maharaj, and Sgt Bridgemohan, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, led the investigations, and Cpl Jagessar laid the charge.

Lalla was kidnapped on November 8 while tending to his animals at his home.

His van was seen speeding off, and a relative later reportedly received a ransom demand of $100,000 for his safe release. Lalla's burnt-out van was later found abandoned in Esperanza in Couva.

On November 9, Lalla's body was found with a gunshot wound in a forested area off Brechin Castle Road in Couva.

Beetam also faces a separate charge of possession of 19 rounds of ammunition, though that charge was not read out to him as Ramkhalwhan signalled his intention to file judicial review proceedings and a constitutional claim challenging his detention by police and the subsequent laying of the charge. Beetam alleges his detention for seven days under the Emergency Powers Regulations was unlawful, as he was not arrested under the regulations. He contends the regulations permitted extended detention only when the person is initially arrested under the regulations, not under the Criminal Law Act.

Beetam was eventually charged under the Firearms Act. Ramkhalwhan referred to an insertion in the regulations on November 17, which allows the police to prosecute individuals for offences uncovered during lawful exercises of emergency powers. The amendment specifies that evidence of any other crime discovered while enforcing emergency regulations is punishable under the relevant written law.

The update is inserted as Regulation 20A into the Emergency Powers Regulations, 2025 and does not shield offenders from prosecution under existing legislation.

“You cannot mix and match emergency law and ordinary law. It ought to be that if I go under the emergency law, we treat this individual under the emergency provisions and go for summary offence,” Ramkhahwhan argued, asking the master to defer the reading of the charge and adjourn the matter to allow him to approach the High Court.

“So what the police are trying to do is they are making a calculated move to charge for a more severe penalty,” he said, adding that the charge under the Firearms Act carries a higher penalty on conviction.

In response, Sgt Ramnanan admitted the prosecution was at loggerheads with the defence on the interpretation of the amendment to the regulations, but also agreed that the charge not be read “at this time.”

While Ramkhalwhan did not apply for bail on the charge since his client was remanded on the murder charge, and Ramnanan posed no objection, Franklin granted bail of $170,000 with surety and conditions for him to report to the Couva police station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. In granting bail, she said it was the right of an accused to have bail considered at the earliest possible time, while justices of the peace were also allowed to grant bail before a charge was read. She has adjourned the matter to December 16.