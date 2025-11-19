Catholic Church urges leaders: Calm the troubled waters

Archbishop Jason Gordon. -

The Catholic church has criticised the TT’s government recent announcement of mass deportations of detained Venezuelan migrants. It also called for political restraint and regional unity, warning against attempts by outside powers to influence political outcomes in Venezuela.

The Catholic Commission for Social Justice (CCSJ) of the Archdiocese of Port of Spain issued a statement on November 17, declaring solidarity with the Antilles Episcopal Conference (AEC), Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon, and the Conference on Theology in the Caribbean Today (CTCT).

It joined in raising alarm over rising geopolitical tensions in the Southern Caribbean, the lethal military strikes on vessels suspected of drug trafficking, as well as the growing humanitarian crisis affecting migrants across the region.

With the largest build-up of US military firepower in the Caribbean Sea, including the presence of the USS Gerald R Ford, the CCSJ warned that the Caribbean’s long-held character as a “zone of peace” is under threat.

At the same time, it pleaded with regional leaders to “calm the troubled waters” and embrace dialogue over confrontation as they contemplate the next move by US President Donald Trump and the effect this could have on TT and the region.

The CCSJ said the continued US naval operations near Venezuela, including what critics allege are interdictions and strikes against boats suspected of smuggling narcotics has unsettled small-island societies and contributed to an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty.

Since September these operations have led to the the deaths of an estimated 83 people in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean – deaths that human-rights advocates and some Caribbean leaders fear may constitute extrajudicial killings.

The commission said such actions “violate Article 6 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights” and run counter to Catholic teaching on the sanctity of life.

“Justice without mercy ceases to be just,” the statement read.

Criticising TT’s mass deportation plan, the CCSJ said while it acknowledged the State’s responsibility to secure its borders, it insisted international law must be honoured, particularly the principle of non-refoulement – the practice of not forcing refugees or asylum seekers to return to a country in which they are liable to be subjected to persecution.

TT is party to the 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol but has not incorporated them into domestic law. The closure of the UNHCR national office has further deepened the crisis, the CCSJ said, leaving thousands without access to registration or protection.

“Behind every statistic lies a human face – a worker, a parent, a child – seeking safety, dignity, and a future,” the release stated.

Calling for political restraint and regional unity, church leaders also warned against what they view as attempts by outside powers to influence political outcomes in Venezuela.

The CCSJ did not directly accuse the United States of seeking regime change, but echoed concerns voiced by some Caribbean religious and civic groups that geopolitical manoeuvring could destabilise the wider region.

The Church urged Caribbean governments, including TT, to prioritise diplomacy, humanitarian protection and the preservation of regional peace.

Reaffirming its commitment to parish-level outreach, the CCSJ said the Church would expand partnerships with civil society to ensure parishes remain places of “welcome, protection, promotion, and integration” for migrants and refugees.

“Migrants and refugees are not pawns on the chessboard of humanity; they are children of God,” the statement quoted Pope Francis as saying.

The CCSJ has made several recommendations including, a pause on mass deportations until humane, transparent reviews are completed, renewed engagement with UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration.

It also called for legislation to incorporate the 1951 Refugee Convention into TT law; strengthen regional diplomacy to maintain the Caribbean as a zone of peace; public education to counter misinformation and promote solidarity; prayers and collective action to safeguard human dignity.