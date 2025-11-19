CAL, you can do much better

A Caribbean Airlines aircraft. -

THE EDITOR: I had a rather interesting experience having flown on Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) Flight BW481 (Fort Lauderdale to Piarco) on November 2.

The flight departed at 5 pm, about two hours late, but no worries, these things do occur and the airport/desk staff were all informative and apologetic.

After boarding, all passengers were settling in when a flight attendant at the rear of the plane exclaimed: "Why all these people want to use the toilet now?"

I noted that more than one person was unduly embarrassed and some of the elderly quietly returned to their seats unrelieved.

This flight attendant also continued in a generally belligerent attitude for the duration of the flight, including "buffing up" the unfortunate who were struggling to put their hand baggage in the overhead bins, and behaving as if the passengers were simply a bother.

As the meal was being served, I asked, “What choices do we have?" The answer, "You should have been listening when the announcement was made.” I: “What about a veggie option?” Flight attendant: “You should have used the app and ordered.”

I have been flying our local brand for the past 50 years and have also flown on many other airlines worldwide, meeting the good, bad and ugly.

In my opinion, I would say that this frontline CAL employee most certainly wins the Olympic gold in the flight attendant category.

To the management and board of CAL, having won the 2025 Internationally Known... TT-Owned Company of the Year, the Caribbean’s Leading Airline Brand 2025 (for the ninth consecutive time), and also received the APEX Five-Star Major Airline rating, the company can certainly do much, much better.

DR NARESH ARMOOGUM

via e-mail